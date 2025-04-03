New Hyundai Ioniq 6, Ioniq 6 N Line Revealed, Ioniq 6 N Teased

Affirming its sustainable mobility goals, Hyundai has just revealed 2nd Gen Nexo Hydrogen car. However, we also get to see the new Ioniq 6 electric sedan, which has been updated with a more modern design language which looks a lot sleeker now. Hyundai has teased a high-performance Ioniq 6 N for the first time. Let’s take a closer look.

New Hyundai Ioniq 6 Revealed

When Ioniq 6 debuted in June 2022, it grabbed a lot of eyeballs as it had a mix and match of multiple other vehicles. It had a front profile inspired by Porsche Taycan EV. From the side, it looked a lot like Merc’s CLA Class with its sloping coupe roofline. From the rear, Ioniq 6 packed Porsche 911’s iconic Ducktail spoiler as well.

With the new Ioniq 6, Hyundai has carried over the predecessor’s side profile and silhouette. That said, front and rear designs have been considerably overhauled to lend a sleeker and modern appeal with a lot of aggression. With these design tweaks, Hyundai has completely transformed the look of this vehicle.

Hyundai has revealed the new Ioniq 6 and Ioniq 6 N Line side by side. However, Hyundai also teased Ioniq 6 N for the first time, which will pack an 800V architecture and a lot of performance like Ioniq 5 N. This will be the most performance-oriented Ioniq 6 version ever launched and will sit on top of N Line version.

Front fascia has undergone the most transformation. Bonnet creases got a lot sharper and bulge a lot more than before. Headlight is now a split design where horizontal DRL strip is on top and actual headlight is in below in the bumper. N Line versions get sportier bumpers at both ends. Rear profile has ditched the double Ducktail spoiler for a simpler one.

Sporty N version!

Only the new Ioniq 6 N will get dual spoilers where upper unit is a lot more aggressive than it was in its predecessor. Alloy wheel designs are new where N Line and N versions get much sportier designs. All versions of New Ioniq 6 get LED connected tail light signature with Pixel effect design.

On the inside, Hyundai has made a few tweaks seen with a new steering wheel, modern USB Type-C ports and a few more. Powertrain details are not revealed yet and is likely to carry slightly larger battery packs than it did before. The most exciting part of this update is Ioniq 6 N, which is likely to pack Ioniq 5 N’s 800V powertrain with around 640 bhp of peak power from its dual motor setup.

