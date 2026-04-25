New Hyundai Ioniq V Debuts – 4.9m Long, 600 Kms Range, 27 Inch Touchscreen

Ioniq V meets key consumer preferences in China, such as a striking design, connectivity, advanced features and everyday usability

Hyundai has launched its all-electric Ioniq brand in China at Auto China 2026 (Beijing Auto Show). The first model in this range is the Ioniq V, which is derived from the Venus concept revealed recently. Ioniq V is part of Hyundai’s strong push in the Chinese market, where the carmaker has plans to launch 20 new models over the next five years. These will include BEVs and EREVs (Extended Range Electric Vehicles). Let’s check out the details.

Hyundai Ioniq V – Design and features

Ioniq V is based on Hyundai’s new design language called ‘The Origin’. Hyundai has clearly pushed a very clean, geometric design language here. The front is almost minimal to the point of being flat, with a sharp LED strip and hidden headlamp setup. It looks futuristic, but also a bit too plain for something meant to stand out. Compared to something like Ioniq 5, which had strong pixel identity, this feels more generic EV concept than instantly.

The side profile is where this design really shines. That low-slung roofline, long wheelbase and clean surfacing gives it a very premium stance. It almost sits somewhere between a sedan and a crossover, similar to what we’ve seen with EVs globally. The flush surfaces, minimal creases and aero-focused wheels make it look properly modern. The rear gets a full-width light bar, which is now almost standard in EVs. It looks neat and premium, but again, not very distinctive. It lacks a signature element that immediately tells you ‘this is Ioniq V’.

Dimensionally, the Ioniq V is 4,900 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,470 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,900 mm. With these numbers, the Ioniq V is comparable to the Ioniq 6 sold globally. Ioniq 9 continues to be the biggest model in this range, measuring 5,060 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,790 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 3,130 mm.

Interior, equipment

Ioniq V offers spacious interiors and a comfortable cabin environment. It has 1,078 mm of first-row legroom and 1,019 mm of second-row legroom. Shoulder room is also best-in-class at 1,502 mm front and 1,473 mm rear. Tech kit includes a 27-inch ultra-thin 4K panoramic display, which integrates essential driving and infotainment functions in a seamless manner.

Another key feature is a Horizon head-up display (H-HUD), which makes it easier for the driver to access critical information without taking their eyes off the road. Other highlights include ambient lighting and an 8-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos. Ioniq V has advanced suspension for optimal comfort and stability and dedicated noise reduction systems for a quieter cabin environment.

Performance, safety

Hyundai has not revealed details about the battery pack options, performance and charging. The only thing revealed is that there will be a Standard variant and a long-range variant. Hyundai has stated that the long-range variant of Ioniq V will have a range of over 600 km (CLTC standard). This seems adequate for urban mobility as well as long-distance journeys.

Ioniq V utilizes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chipset, which ensures fast and highly responsive execution of vehicle functions via voice commands. Users also benefit from a large language model (LLM)-based Smart AI Assistant. Hyundai has partnered with Momenta for the ADAS setup of Ioniq V. Safety kit includes features such as nine airbags, multi-layer occupant protection and reinforced body structure. The EV also has Pedal Misapplication Safety Assist (PMSA).

After the Ioniq V, Hyundai is expected to launch the production version of the Earth concept in China. This is likely in the first half of 2027. Hyundai has ambitious plans for the Chinese market, with an annual sales target at 5 lakh units. This will be driven by renewed domestic demand in China and new export opportunities.