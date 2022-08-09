New Hyundai MPV Spied – Carens Based 7 Seater To Rival Ertiga XL6?

The dimensions are very similar to those of the Kia Carens which is about 4.5m in length

A camouflaged prototype of a hitherto new Hyundai MPV has been spotted testing in South Korea. Underneath the disguise lies a body which is pretty much production ready, indicating a world premiere is not far away. What is interesting is, the proportions are a dead match to the Kia Carens which is currently on sale in India.

In a bid to maximize the potential of Hyundai Creta’s modular architecture, the South Korean automaker opted to add another SUV variant in the form of Alcazar while its sister brand Kia went the MPV way with Carens. It seems the customer response for the Carens has shown that they may be just enough room for a Hyundai MPV as well.

New Hyundai MPV Spied

While there is no information available on the new mystery Hyundai MPV, the overall size strongly indicates that it is underpinned by the same platform. The sleek looking compact people mover wears a front fascia akin to that of Palisade full-sized SUV. The vertically oriented headlamps, a trademark Hyundai grille are unmistakable.

The front and rear overhangs, position of the rear combination lights and the shape of the profile strongly match the Kia Carens. So, we are looking at a three-row compact mid-premium SUV a size smaller than the immensely popular Toyota Innova Crysta. It could rival the likes of Maruti Ertiga and XL6.

Assuming that the new three-row Hyundai is based on the Creta platform, the interior is expected to be a familiar place. This means a modern dashboard design, latest connectivity features and an array of comfort and safety features that will appeal to young families.

As far as the powertrain lineup is concerned, the familiar 1.5-liter NA petrol, 1.4-liter turbo petrol and 1.5-liter turbo diesel are the most likely candidates. Some international markets with stricter emission norms may also receive electrified powertrains. Both manual and automatic transmissions are expected to be on offer.

Will it come to India?

It is too early to say with certainty that the new Hyundai MPV will make it to India. It could be a China-specific model but that said, we think it could be an interesting addition to the automaker’s Indian portfolio. With a price range of around INR 10 to 16 lakh (ex-showroom), the model will emerge as a compelling proposition for Toyota Innova Crysta fans who find the Japanese people carrier to be out of their reach.

Given the platform is already heavily localized in India, adding another tophat with a new flavour could contribute to incremental sales by widening the audience base. Not to mention the enhanced economies of scale for both Kia and Hyundai. Hyundai also has the new Stargazer at their disposal, which was launched in Indonesia recently. Which Hyundai MPV comes to India, we will know more in due time.