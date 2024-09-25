New Hyundai Petrol Hybrid SUV Launch Planned – Innova, XUV700, Safari Rival

When launched, new Hyundai petrol hybrid SUV will rival Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Toyota Innova Hycross and others

The mid-size SUV segment has seen more acceptance today than it ever did. There are very few offerings in this space, with Mahindra enjoying most of the action. Hyundai has the Alcazar, but is not directly comparable to mid-size SUVs (size-wise). Hyundai is reportedly working on a new SUV that will address this shortcoming.

As per recent reports, a new Hyundai petrol hybrid SUV is in the works and it will address the size quotient buyers want from their mid-size SUV. Primary rivals will be Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari and MG Hector. Along with these, this upcoming Hyundai hybrid SUV will rival Toyota Innova Hycross as well, which sits in its own niche.

Hyundai Petrol Hybrid SUV

Just recently, Hyundai launched the Alcazar facelift, which is the first major update to this 3-row SUV. However, it is not a direct match to the segment where Tata Safari, MG Hector and segment leader Mahindra XUV700 operate. Then, we have the Toyota Innova Hycross which has set its own space in the Indian market.

Hyundai is working on a new petrol hybrid SUV that is poised to penetrate both these segments. Internally codenamed Ni1i, this upcoming Hyundai SUV will be manufactured at Hyundai’s recently acquired plant (from General Motors) situated in Talegaon, outside of Pune.

This un-named 3-row SUV will be positioned above Alcazar and below Tucson in the company’s lineup, where pricing is concerned. Considering the increased acceptance of strong hybrid powertrains (self-charging hybrid), jumping on this bandwagon makes a lot of sense for a brand like Hyundai.

Reports suggest that this upcoming SUV from Hyundai will be positioned on Tucson LWB sold in China. For context, Tucson LWB measures 4,680 mm in length, while India-spec Tucson measures 4,630 mm. Thus carving more usable space in the 3rd row of seats. Especially more than what Alcazar currently offers.

1st Hybrid Car From Hyundai

Internationally, Hyundai offers a 1.6L petrol hybrid setup with its Tucson. We can expect a similar hybrid setup but mated to Hyundai’s 1.5L NA Petrol engine. This will keep the costs in check, establishing wider acceptance of hybrid powertrains in India. We can expect Kia to have a version of their own, based on the same Hybrid powertrain as well.

There is no definite launch timeline announced. But around 2 years to 2.5 years down the line, might be a realistic figure. When launched, it will be the 1st Hyundai vehicle to roll out of their new Talegaon plant, near Pune. Next-Gen Venue sub 4m SUV might be produced at this plant in the future.

Source