New Hyundai Stargazer MPV Debuts With ADAS – Ertiga, XL6, Carens Rival

Stargazer has made its global debut – It will be Hyundai’s first ever MPV in Indian market when launched

Demand for MPVs is on the rise. Unlike vans which are largely used as passenger cabs or for transporting goods and cargo, Multi-Purpose Van (MPV) is just like the name suggests, multi-purpose. Want to stuff 8 people in a car? MPVs are your best bet. Want to fold seats and move your house? MPVs are your best bet. Want to go on a camping trip packing everything? You get the point.

In India, we have trusty old Ertiga and its wannabe SUV sibling XL6 from Maruti Suzuki and Carens from Kia in the top spots. Size-wise, at the bottom end of the spectrum, we have Renault Triber and at higher end, we have Toyota Innova Crysta and Kia Carnival and at the ridiculously expensive end, we have Mercedes Benz V-Class and Toyota Vellfire.

But the sweet spot is where Ertiga, XL6 and Carens party and that’s where we expect Hyundai’s new Stargazer to slot in. But unlike Mahindra’s Marazzo, Renault’s Lodgy and Tata’s Hexa, we expect Hyundai Stargazer to perform well in the market.

Hyundai Stargazer MPV Debuts

New Hyundai Stargazer MPV has made its online debut ahead of its public debut at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) which will take place in Jakarta starting on 11th August 2022.

On the outside, we can see Hyundai’s new parametric grille along with a split headlight design. The slim horizontal LED DRLs are mounted on top and are connected to each other while squarish LED clusters form its headlight. It also gets a set of snazzy-looking alloy wheels. At the rear, we see an ‘H’ pattern LED tail-lights that are part of Hyundai’s new design language.

When we come to the side profile of Hyundai Stargazer, we see its typical MPV design attributes. Looking at the proportions, we can expect it to be a successor to Trajet MPV from Hyundai and it might be around 4500 mm in length. In India, Stargazer might be based on Venue’s extended platform. We can expect it to be more spacious as the bonnet is shortened, extending A-pillars to the front to get front seats closer to the front end.

Hyundai Stargazer ADAS Features

On the inside, it gets a touchscreen infotainment system mounted on the dashboard and will get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It will get all the basic features and creature comforts that are expected in this class. In terms of seating, it will get 6/7 seat layout options where the middle row will get an option for a bench or captain seats. Other features we can expect are connectivity features and emergency SOS integration.

Interestingly, Hyundai Stargazer in Indonesia, gets ADAS features, which Hyundai calls SmartSense. These include Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-spot collision avoidance assist, Rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist. In addition, it will also get BlueLink internet connected features with voice assist.

Prices of the new Hyundai Stargazer are expected to be revealed soon. It will come with a competitive pricing, so as to efficiently compete with rivals like Suzuki Ertiga and XL7 (in Indonesia).

Speaking about India launch, it is still not confirmed. But with MPV sales on the rise, Hyundai India will be tempted to get the Stargazer here. Engine options could be the same as we are seeing on board the Venue / Creta – petrol and diesel 1.5 liter options with manual / automatic gearbox.