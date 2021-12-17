New Hyundai Staria MPV Crash Tested – Scores 5 Star At ANCAP

Hyundai Staria is known for its inconspicuous and futuristic design and is based on the same platform as it cousin Kia Carnival

Hyundai’s latest MPV in the lineup have scored an impressive 5-star safety rating at the Australian NCAP. Both Staria and Staria Load have been conferred with top safety ratings. The former is the passenger version while the latter is the commercial version of the MPV.

Staria has become the first people’s mover to obtain five stars in the ANCAP safety tests after Kia Carnival, and the recently-launched Volkswagen Caddy. For reference, the criteria for the 2020-2022 cycle for Australian NCAP have been revised with more stringent regulations coming into place.

Hyundai Staria MPV Crash Test – Impressive scores in child, adult protection

Therefore, Staria Load became the first commercial van to earn a five-star ANCAP score against the revised criteria. While Toyota HiAce people’s mover and Granvia van also boast five-star ratings, they were tested against less stringent criteria.

Launched in Australia earlier in September this year, both Staria and Staria Load showed impressive occupant protection, especially in the eight-seater variant. Below is the crash test video of new Hyundai Staria MPV.

Staria performed best in child occupant protection with the highest score of 86 percent. The next best category is adult occupant protection which received an overall score of 85 percent. This evaluation is applicable to all variants of the MPV, even for the commercial van. The MPV scored full marks in the side-impact, far side-impact and rescue and extraction tests.

Less scores on safety equipment

The MPVs achieved a near-perfect result on every assessment, scoring within two points of a perfect result. However, Staria lost out a few points when it came to its safety equipment. Despite a full suite of active safety technology – including autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and lane-keep assist, ANCAP deducted points for AEB system’s lack of junction assist which detects vehicles and pedestrians turning across the vehicle’s path.

In this category, Staria scored 11.9 points out of 16 that allowed it to finish with a total of 74 percent. Further, the most scrutinized tests were those in the vulnerable road user protection category which obtained a respectable result of 65 percent. ANCAP CEO, Carla Hoorweg, praised Hyundai for both offerings in the Staria range, stepping up from the four-star ratings of the Korean carmaker’s previous MPV offerings iMax and iLoad.

Evaluation on petrol Staria

The safety evaluation was carried out on a petrol-powered Staria people’s mover. That said, data supplied by Hyundai to ANCAP indicate that both Staria and Staria Load are structurally identical and hence the five-star safety rating has been made applicable to the automatic variants of the commercial van as well. Thus, the ratings apply to all variants excluding the six-speed manual version of the Staria Load sold in New Zealand.