New Hyundai Sub 4m SUV Below Venue, Creta – To Rival Maruti Fronx

To boost its SUV portfolio, Hyundai will be introducing multiple new products in the coming years. A few days back, it was reported that Hyundai is working on an Inster-based small electric SUV to rival Tata Punch EV. Another upcoming product is a Hyundai Bayon-based SUV that will take on the popular Maruti Fronx. Launch is expected in FY2027.

Hyundai new SUV (Fronx rival) – What to expect?

Hyundai’s new crossover SUV will be based on the new-gen i20 platform (internally codenamed as Bc4i). Talking about the Bayon sold internationally, this crossover SUV is itself based on the i20. The combo is something similar to the link between Maruti Fronx and Baleno. It appears that Hyundai is keen on targeting the best selling SUVs in India, available in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh range. This is where a significant percentage of the volumes are generated.

Hyundai already offers the Venue, a popular choice in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. The upcoming new Hyundai SUV will expand options available to users in this space. Fronx has emerged as a bestseller, with its sporty crossover design being one of the key attractions.

Something similar can be expected with Hyundai’s new SUV based on the Bayon. Hyundai will launch the new model in second-gen form in India. In addition to the Maruti Fronx, Hyundai’s new SUV will also challenge other crossovers SUVs such as Toyota Taisor, Tata Nexon and Citroen C3.

Parts shared with i20, Bayon

Hyundai should be able to launch the new crossover SUV in India at an affordable price point. A number of parts will be borrowed from the i20 and Bayon. As may be recalled, Hyundai Bayon was launched across international markets in 2021. The facelift model was launched recently with a refreshed exterior profile. Some of the key updates include a hexagonal grille, full-width LED light bar with integrated turn signals, polygonal headlamps and a prominent grille. The tapering roofline ensures a sporty coupe-SUV like silhouette for Bayon.

Inside, the Bayon borrows heavily from the i20. It includes everything from the dashboard to the infotainment screen, control panels, instrument cluster and seats. The Bayon-based SUV to be launched in India will utilize the same strategy of sharing parts with the latest-gen i20. The pricing strategy will be similar to what Maruti utilizes for Baleno and Fronx.

Coming to performance aspects, the Bayon sold overseas utilizes a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It is offered in two states of tune. In India, the upcoming crossover SUV will probably borrow the engine options from i20 and Venue. This will help achieve economies of scale and further reduce development and production cost.

Effective capacity utilization

Hyundai’s new crossover SUV will help ensure enhanced capacity utilization. It is expected to be manufactured at Hyundai’s production facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The new SUV can help boost capacity utilization by around 1 lakh units. Meanwhile, production of the upcoming second-gen Venue (codenamed QU2i) will shift to the Talegaon plant in 2025. This plant was acquired by Hyundai from General Motors.

