New Hyundai SUV Spied Testing In Chennai – Exter Facelift or Bayon Crossover?

Hyundai’s product activity in India is gathering pace, and the latest development comes in the form of a freshly spotted test mule near the company’s Sriperumbudur plant in Chennai. The sighting arrives as Hyundai prepares one of its most aggressive product offensives for the Indian market.

Hyundai’s Competitive Push Amid Sales Pressure

Once a firm No. 2 in India’s automotive hierarchy, Hyundai has recently slipped behind Tata Motors and Mahindra in monthly sales rankings. A slowdown in all-new model introductions—particularly in the fast-growing EV and SUV segments—has allowed rivals to capitalise. Hyundai continues to enjoy strong brand equity and profitability, yet its lineup has lacked major churn in recent months, creating vulnerabilities in the face of aggressive homegrown competitors.

In response, Hyundai has crafted a renewed, multi-layered product roadmap that refreshes nearly every segment it operates in—from hatchbacks and subcompact SUVs to larger premium SUVs, EVs and hybrids. Of the 26 planned updates and launches, at least 7–8 will be all-new models across both existing and new categories.

Hyundai Has a New India-Made Compact EV Coming in 2027

Adding to this roadmap is Hyundai’s first ground-up India-developed electric compact SUV, scheduled for launch in 2027. At Hyundai’s Investor Day 2025, global CEO Jose Munoz confirmed that this EV will be “designed, engineered and built in India for Indian customers.” Expected to be based on the Hyundai Inster EV and built on the affordable E-GMP (K) platform, the upcoming model is Hyundai’s direct answer to the Tata Punch EV. Two battery options—Standard Range and Long Range—are likely, mirroring the Inster sold overseas.

However, the recently spied prototype does not appear to be this EV. The clearest indication is the presence of a visible fuel-filler cap just above the left rear wheel. There is also a visible exhaust canister. Additionally, the Inster EV (and therefore the India-spec EV derived from it) features its charging port on the front fascia, not along the rear quarter panel. This further reinforces that the camouflaged vehicle seen near Chennai is an ICE-based model—most likely the Exter facelift or the upcoming Bayon crossover.

Is it Exter Facelift?

First launch in 2023, Exter facelift is a strong possibility. The shape and stance of the prototype resemble that of the Exter. Hyundai will equip the facelift with a more premium interior, updated materials, and significantly upgraded tech. One major highlight is the brand’s next-generation AAOS-based infotainment system, making the Exter facelift the first mass-market Indian car to run Google’s Android Automotive OS. The SUV will feature a new 12.9-inch touchscreen paired with a 9.9-inch digital driver display, along with OTA-compatible software. Engine options are expected to continue unchanged with the 1.2-litre petrol and factory-fitted CNG variants. Launch is expected sometime in early 2027.

Is it Hyundai Bayon to take on Fronx?

Another possibility is that this could be the India-spec Hyundai Bayon, set to debut in mid-2026. Positioned between the Exter and the Venue, the Bayon will offer Hyundai another contender in the highly competitive Rs 10–12 lakh crossover space currently led by Maruti Fronx. The India version may introduce Hyundai’s all-new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine—engineered for stronger torque, hybrid readiness, and higher efficiency. Overseas, the Bayon is powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with 6MT or 7DCT gearboxes, and some of these options may also make it to the Indian market.

A Busy Product Pipeline Ahead

With new SUVs, a fresh MPV, a lifestyle off-roader, a next-gen compact EV, hybrid powertrains and the rollout of AAOS-based infotainment across models, Hyundai is preparing for its most significant lineup transformation in years. The newly spotted test mule is an early hint of the intense product rollout planned for 2026–2028. Whether it’s the Exter facelift or the new Bayon, Hyundai’s presence in the compact and subcompact SUV segments is set for a major revival.