New Hyundai Tucson Bookings Open At Rs 50k – Platinum, Signature Variants

The all new Hyundai Tucson sets new standards with 29 first and best in segment features – Bookings now officially ooen

Hyundai has introduced the 4th gen Tucson in India. It will be officially launched in the country on 4th August 2022. Ahead of that, official bookings have now opened across 246 Hyundai Signature Outlets in 125 cities of India. You can also book the new Tucson via the official website. Two variants are on offer – Platinum and Signature.

Setting new standards of comfort and convenience in this segment, the new Tucson, that goes on to become the company’s flagship model, comes in with Hyundai’s ‘Sensual Sportiness’ design language. It is built on the five pillars of Iconic Design, Premium Comfort & Convenience, Level-Next Safety, Dominant Performance and Advanced Infotainment & Connectivity. The new Hyundai Tucson in India, is being offered in a long wheelbase stance. Global market also received a short wheelbase version.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Design

Its exteriors boast of a dark chrome finished grille in the front, LED headlamp cluster and LED DRLs. At the rear are dual T shaped LED tail lamps connected by an LED light bar. On the side are flared wheel arches and 18 inch dual tone alloy wheels. There is also a diamond pattern with silver skid plate seen on its rear bumper along with rear washer and wiper. The new Tucson also receives roof rails and Satin chrome DLO moulding that enhance its appeal.

It has a length of 4,630mm, width of 1,865mm and height of 1,665mm. It also gets best in segment wheelbase of 2,755mm and despite these dimensions is capable of a low turning radius of 5.9 meters. Compared to the older Tucson, the new one is 150mm longer, delivering a more spacious cabin. Its body structure has been strengthened with AHSS (Advanced High Strength Steel) and HSS (High Strength Steel) along with extensive application of hot-stamping for added protection in the event of a collision.

On the inside, 2022 Hyundai Tucson is seen in a colour scheme of Premium Black and Light Grey. Silver accents are seen on doors while luxury is taken to the next level with soft touch material all around. It gets a new dashboard design, a 4 spoke steering wheel offering better grip and added ergonomics while the interiors are lighted up with a choice of 64 colour ambient lights that can be adjusted according to mood and occasion.

New Features, ADAS, BlueLink

The 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25 inch digital display dominates the dashboard along with new HVAC controls that are accessible via a touch based panel located below the infotainment system. It also sports Hyundai Bluelink with over 60 connected car features along with an 8-speaker Bose sound system. New Tucson is being offered in Drive Mode Select (Normal/ Eco/ Sport/ Smart) and Multi Terrain Modes (Snow/Mud/Sand). It will be offered with 3 years free Bluelink subscription and also boasts of smart watch connectivity for iOS, Android OS and Tizen.

Where features updates over its earlier counterpart are concerned, the new Tucson sports dual zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging system and an air purifier. Safety is also enhanced via 360 degree cameras, rain sensing wipers and ADAS technology – the first Hyundai car to receive ADAS. Level 2 ADAS suite includes features such as forward collision warning, blind spot assist, lane keep assist, rear cross traffic alert, etc. Safety features also include a total of six airbags – (Front Dual, Side and Curtain Airbags), front and rear parking sensors, ESC, hill descent control and all wheel disc brakes.

2022 Hyundai Tucson – Engine and Gearbox



The new Hyundai Tucson is powered by advanced petrol and diesel powertrain options. The 2.0 liter petrol engine that also powers the Alcazar offers 156 hp power at 6,200 rpm and 192 Nm torque at 4,500 rpm mated to a 6 speed automatic gearbox. The 2.0 liter diesel unit offers 186 hp power at 4,000 rpm and 416 Nm torque at 2,000-2,750 rpm mated to an 8 speed automatic gearbox.

Ride and handling is enhanced via McPherson Strut suspension in the front and Multi-Link with Coil Spring at the rear. The new Tucson also sports HTRAC all wheel drive system with Multi Terrain Modes while the AWD ECU ensures better traction conditions sending torque equitably to front and rear wheels. Prices of the new Tucson will be announced at the time of launch while it will enter a segment to compete against the Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross, along with top spec variants of Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700.