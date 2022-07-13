New Hyundai Tucson India Debut – ADAS, AWD, Petrol, Diesel Engine

Upon launch, new-gen Hyundai Tucson will rival other premium mid-size SUVs like Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross

Hyundai will be launching the new-gen Tucson in India on 4th Aug, 2022 while bookings are likely to open in coming days (next week types). Ahead of that, they unveiled the SUV at an event in Delhi today; revealing interesting new details about the India-spec new gen Tucson SUV.

Tucson will be the Korean brand’s flagship model in India. It will be positioned above Alcazar. The latest iteration of the crossover is based on Hyundai’s new design philosophy- “Sensuous Sportiness”. Upon launch, it will rival other premium mid-size SUVs like Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan and Citroen C5 Aircross.

2022 Hyundai Tucson- Exterior Highlights

Globally, Hyundai retails two wheelbase options for Tucson- the shorter one measures 2,680mm between the front and rear wheels while the latter gets a wheelbase measuring 2,756mm. From the images, it appears that the India-spec model is likely to be the latter. This will result in more cabin space, especially in the rear seats.

The biggest highlight on its exterior is a new front grille with a Parametric Jewel pattern that seamlessly integrates with LED DRLs on both sides. The aggressive front bumper houses a wide air dam along with vertically stacked projector LED headlamps. Side profile is accentuated by sharp cuts and creases and accompanied by a new set of alloy wheel design.

At rear, the geometric theme continues with dual fang-shaped LED taillamps on each side connected to each other by a thin stripe of LED. The rear bumper hosts sleek brake lamps as well as a chunky faux silver-coloured skid plate. 7 colour options are on offer, 5 mono tone (Polar White, Phantom Black, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Grey) and 2 dual tone (White / Black and Red / Black).

2022 Hyundai Tucson India Features

Inside the cabin, the new-gen Tucson has been laced with all the bells and whistles yet maintains a simple and minimalist style. International spec Tucson comes with dual 10.25 inch touchscreen – one for infotainment and one for AC controls. India spec only gets one 10.25-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment. Climate controls are housed neatly below this, in piano black finish with LCD display. There are no buttons. All controls are via the touch system.

Some of the new features include ventilated and heated seats, reclining backrest on the rear seat, excellent second row legroom and kneeroom, powered and hands-free tailgate and a panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker Bose premium audio system, 360 degree camera, 64 colour ambient lighting, driver seat with electric adjust and memory function, etc. Safety is top notch. European Tucson has scored a 5 star safety rating at Euro NCAP. India spec is loaded with over 45 safety features, including 6 airbags. It gets passive safety features for improved safety in case of a crash.

Other feature highlights include a full-digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, 60+ Bluelink connected car tech, etc. It also gets Level 2 ADAS features (use of cameras and radars onboard), making it the first Hyundai car in India to get such features. It will have front collision warning, lane assist, blind spot assist, etc. MG Astor, MG Gloster, Mahindra XUV700 are other cars in India which have ADAS features.

2022 Hyundai Tucson India – Petrol, Diesel engines

The India-spec Hyundai Tucson will offered two engine options- a 2.0-litre MPi naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 2.0-litre CRDi diesel unit. The former, which also powers Alcazar, pushes out 154 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque while being paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

On the other hand, the oil burner pumps out 183 bhp and 417 Nm of peak torque and will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. An optional H-Trac AWD system in higher trims will help send power to all four wheels (AWD will multi-terrain drive modes – Snow/Mud/Sand).

Prices of the upcoming new-gen Tucson are expected to start from Rs 25-27 lakh (Ex-showroom). New Tucson will be on sale via Hyundai Signature outlets to deliver a premium buying experience. As of now, Hyundai Signature outlets are located in 125 cities (246 outlets) across India. Along with Tucson, N-Line and Alcazar will also be sold via Signature dealerships.