2025 Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line Launch – Prices Start Rs 7,89,900

A bold new design, premium upgrades, enhanced safety with Level-2 ADAS and a new 6AT transmission are some of the key features of 2026 Hyundai Venue

With 1.1 Mn+ local production capacity by 2028, and 26 launches by FY’30, HMIL aims for over 80 percent UV sales contribution by FY’30. The new Pune plant powers on with 2.5 lakh units per annum capacity. While Hyundai Genesis is scheduled for launch in 2027 in India, today is all about the new Hyundai Venue. Exclusively manufactured in India, for the world, its exports span 30 countries.

Introductory price starts at Kappa 1.21 MPi petrol MT HX 2 at Rs 7,89,900, HX 4 Rs 8,79,900, and HX 5 Rs 9,14,900. Variants are henceforth named alpha-numerically as HX 6, HX 7, HX 2, HX 6, HX 5, HX 4, HX 8, HX 10, etc. Hyundai has launched the all-new Venue and Venue N Line with a multitude of segment-first and best-in-class features.

With its major equipment upgrades, new age advanced global K1 platform, super strong body structure, 2025 Hyundai Venue sets new benchmarks in the sub-4-meter SUV segment. It will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV3XO and Skoda Kylaq. Let’s get complete details on the new 2025 Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line.

2025 Hyundai Venue – What’s new?

With its sharper profile, all-new Venue has a stronger road presence. Key highlights include a dark chrome radiator grille, quad-beam LED headlights and sleek LED DRLs with a connected light bar. Side profile is enhanced with R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, muscular wheel arches, bridge-type roof rails and distinctive C-pillar garnish. At the rear, new Venue has Horizon LED taillamps in connected format, LED high-mounted stop lamp and a roof mounted spoiler.

New Venue is not only sportier, but also has a larger size. It is 30 mm wider, 48 mm taller and has a 20 mm longer wheelbase. This should increase the legroom and shoulder room for passengers. Hyundai has also introduced some exciting new colours with the 2026 Venue – Mystic Sapphire, Hazel Blue, Dragon Red and the dual-tone Hazel Blue with Abyss Black Roof.

Featured are Quad beam LED headlamps, R16 (D=405.6 mm) diamond cut alloy wheels, sculpted character lines, rear horizon LED tail lamps, twin horn LED DRLS, bold skid plate (front & rear), in-glass VENUE emblem, Terrazzo-textured crashpad finish, D-cut steering wheel, Coffee-table centre console with surround ambient lighting, dual tone leather seats with VENUE branding.

With 375L boot space, 62.5 cm curved panoramic display with dual 12.3 inch screens accelerated by Nvidia, JioSaavn in-car music streaming, quick control panel, multi language Ul support (12 nos), new 31.24 cm (12.3″) CCNC Navigation system, Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay On-board navigation, Split screen and ambient sounds of nature (10 nos.), conveniences and utility is ample.

Engine and Equipment

Engine options include Kappa 1.2 I MPi petrol at 61 kW (83 PS) mated to 5MT to give 18.05 Kmpl*. and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5 litre diesel engine with a 6 speed AT completes the engine lineup – 85 kW (116 PS), 6MT, and 6AT churning out 20.99 Kmpl* and 17.9 Kmpl*.

New Hyundai Venue gets a major interior refresh with premium features such as the dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic display. The dual-tone black and beige upholstery gives the interiors a plush look. Other key updates include a new D-cut steering wheel, Terrazzo-textured crashpad finish and coffee-table centre console with surround ambient lighting (Moon white).

2026 Hyundai Venue has Connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) system powered by NVIDIA, 8-speaker Bose premium audio system and more than 70 connected car features via Bluelink. There’s ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, 4-way electrically adjustable driver seat, auto climate control, rear AC vents and 360° camera.

Enhanced safety with Level 2 ADAS

New Hyundai Venue gets a major safety upgrade with Level-2 ADAS. Users can access up to 16 critical driver assistance features. The ADAS setup is supported by a front camera, a front radar, surround view monitor (SVM) and a blind-spot view monitor (BVM). Key ADAS features include smart cruise control with stop and go, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning and parking collision avoidance assist (rear). 33 standard safety features and over 65 advanced safety features, over 60 changes over its predecessor.

Other safety features available with 2026 Hyundai Venue include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist control (HAC), surround view monitor (SVM), all 4-disc brakes, rollover sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electro chromic mirror (ECM) with telematics switches and 3-point seatbelts with reminder for all seats.

New 6AT for diesel variant

While engine options are the same for new 2026 Venue, users can now choose 6AT with the 1.5-litre diesel engine. This engine generates 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The earlier 6MT transmission will continue to be available. The 1.2-litre petrol engine generates 83 PS and 113.8 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 120 PS and 172 Nm. Transmission options include 6MT and 7DCT. 2026 Venue gets traction modes of Sand, Mud and Snow. Drive modes of Eco, Normal and Sport have been carried forward. Paddle shifters are available with AT and DCT variants of new Venue.

2026 Hyundai Venue N Line – What’s new?

Most of the updates available with the new Venue are also available with the Venue N Line. It gets new colour options of Hazel Blue, Dragon Red, Atlas White with Abyss Black Roof (dual-tone) and Hazel Blue with Abyss Black Roof (dual-tone). Venue N Line has a more striking presence with features such as twin-horn LED DRLs, Horizon LED positioning lamp and sequential LED turn indicators.

Other highlights of 2026 Venue N Line include N-Line badging on the front grille, N Line exclusive bumper with red highlights, R17 diamond cut alloy wheels with N emblem, red brake callipers, body coloured wheel arch cladding and side sill garnish with red highlights. At the rear, Venue N Line has a sporty wing type spoiler with LED high mounted stop lamp and twin tip exhaust.

Signature N Line features continue on the inside, utilizing bold red accents and exclusive N badging. Key highlights include an all-black interior theme with red highlights, exciting red stitching, N Line badging on the steering wheel and gear shift knob, sporty metal pedals, black leather seats with N branding and Sunrise Red ambient lighting on the crashpad and centre console.

Enhanced safety

2026 Hyundai Venue N Line has some additional safety features in comparison to the standard 2026 Venue. It gets an additional rear radar, electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold and 70+ advanced safety features. ADAS features are also more than the standard Venue. New Venue N Line has 21 ADAS features, as compared to 16 available with the standard Venue.

Hyundai Venue N Line is offered with the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It generates 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque. Users can choose from transmission options of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. N Line has 21 ADAS features. More than standard Venue. 32 changes in new Venue N Line over its predecessor.