New Hyundai Venue Dual Curvilinear Screen Spied – Launch Nears

Hyundai is stepping up its game in the sub 4m SUV segment with the launch of Next Gen Venue. This is the first major update to this sub 4m SUV after one facelift and a bump in features. It will feature a thorough exterior redesign along with a complete overhaul of its interiors.

While exterior updates are more ‘welcome’ than ‘necessary’, interior updates were an absolute necessity. Thanks to automotive enthusiast Stuti Gupta, we now more detailed spy shots of new Hyundai Venue’s interiors for the very first time. As seen in these spy shots, there’s a complete interior overhaul. Let’s take a closer look.

New Hyundai Venue Interiors Spied

Ahead of its 24th October launch date, new Hyundai Venue interiors have been spied for the first time, showing most of the possible updates to this cabin. This was a much needed update as current Venue’s interiors have grown longer in the tooth and all immediate rivals have surged ahead infusing modernity into their cabins.

As seen in these spy shots, new Venue gets a free-standing Dual Curvilinear screen setup, similar to the one seen in Creta and Alcazar. This setup packs a 10.2-inch touchscreen for infotainment and a 10.2-inch screen for instrumentation. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay might be wireless, enabled by an adapter.

Central AC vents are repositioned below infotainment screens. Below these vents, we have an array of physical controls including what looks like two rotary dials for media controls, while there seems to be a second row of buttons below for automatic climate control related functions. Dashboard looks like it now gets a subwoofer, suggesting an upgrade to Venue’s music system.

New Interiors

When compared to current Venue, steering wheel is all-new in new Venue, which looks like it is not shared with any other Hyundai products. An auto-dimming IRVM and a dashcam can also be seen in these spy shots. Dashboard is multi-layered and door trims are likely to be redesigned too.

Expected features with new Venue include ventilated seats, Level-2 ADAS, leatherette upholstery, powered driver’s seat, an air purifier, wireless charging pad, front and rear armrest, rear AC vents, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and more. On the outside, we have major updates including a new fascia, new rear design and redesigned alloy wheels.

Same Powertrains

Under the bonnet, new Hyundai Venue will continue with current engine options including a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA Petrol, a 1.0L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol and a 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo Diesel engine options. Depending on engine choice, Hyundai will offer a 5-speed or a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic.