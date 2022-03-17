New Hyundai Venue Facelift SUV Spied With Twin Exhaust Muffler

Updated on Hyundai Venue facelift are mostly expected to be aesthetic in nature with maybe a few upgrades in features

We already know that Hyundai is developing a facelifted model of Venue. Test mules of the same have been spotted in South Korea. A while back, the updated version of the subcompact SUV was spotted on Indian roads for the first time.

Another testing prototype of Venue facelift has been spied in India. The said test mule was seen partially wrapped in a camouflage where everything barring front and rear ends were left uncovered. Updates on the new Venue are expected to be significant although most changes are limited to the car’s exterior styling.

New Hyundai Venue Facelift SUV

The latest test mule has been spotted somewhere near Hyundai plant in Chennai. Compared to earlier test mule, which was fully covered under camo, this one is partially covered. Only the front and rear ends of the subcompact SUV have been put under wraps.

It is likely that this could be the top of the line N Line variant of New Hyundai Venue Facelift. It is seen wearing a white paint scheme with its side profile clearly visible. Speaking of side profile, it looks clean and understated with a sharp shoulder line extending from the front fender to the rear.

At first glance, it looks very similar to the current model barring alloy wheels with a new design. However, majority of updates are concentrated at the front and rear ends which are not visible in these spy shots. Interestingly, the spy shots reveal a new detail. Updated Venue facelift will come with a twin exhaust muffler.

Updated Exterior Design

Earlier spy images were more clear, and have indicated that Venue facelift will receive a heavily revised front face. It features a reworked headlamp assembly and a new grille. The grille will feature a parametric jewel theme that is inspired by the new-gen Tucson and will also be seen in the upcoming Creta facelift.

At rear, taillight assembly is also expected to be changed which will feature T-shaped wraparound LED units on both sides connected by a thin LED stripe running across the tailgate. The tailgate itself looks flatter and gives it a more SUV-ish appearance. Other highlights include a roof-mounted spoiler, roof-rails that look functional and a shark-fin antenna.

Expected Features & Powertrain Options

We expect the South Korean carmaker to make some changes to its interiors as well, however, that cannot be concluded as of this moment. Although Venue is loaded with gizmos in its current form, Hyundai might add some more features in wake of rising competition. These could include an updated touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless charger, all-four power windows, an audio system with six speakers, etc.

Powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged with three engines on offer including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill, a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol unit. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, an iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic. We expect the facelifted Venue to make its debut in India towards the end of this year.