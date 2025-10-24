New Hyundai Venue First Official Teaser Out Ahead Of Launch

Hyundai Motor India has officially teased the first look of the all-new 2026 Hyundai Venue, confirming that the popular sub-4m SUV is gearing up for launch on November 4, 2025. The teaser gives a glimpse of the SUV’s redesigned face, showcasing sharper LED lighting elements and a bolder front profile that aligns with Hyundai’s latest design philosophy. This marks the global debut of the next-generation Venue, which will be produced in India and exported to key international markets soon after launch.

2026 Hyundai Venue – Design Evolution

As seen in the teaser, the new Venue takes on a more rugged and upright stance, featuring a completely redesigned front fascia with a rectangular grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, vertically stacked headlamps, and a full-width LED light bar. The lower bumper gets a bull-bar-style design for a more SUV-like appeal.

The sides reveal flatter door panels, chunkier wheel arches, and a refreshed C-pillar design similar to the Creta. New alloy wheel designs and a sleeker silver insert on the rear quarter complete the modern yet muscular profile. The rear gets a cleaner look, thanks to connected LED tail lamps and a more sculpted tailgate. Overall, the 2026 Venue looks larger and more premium than before, setting a new tone for Hyundai’s design language in the compact SUV segment.

Inside – Dual 12.3-inch Screens & Level-2 ADAS

The 2026 Venue’s cabin will see a major transformation. Hyundai is equipping the SUV with dual 12.3-inch curved screens for infotainment and instrumentation, similar to the new Creta and Alcazar. The dashboard will feature touch-based climate controls, redesigned AC vents, and a new flat-bottom steering wheel.

Premium features expected include an 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic sunroof on higher variants. In terms of safety, the new Venue will introduce Level-2 ADAS, expanding beyond the current model’s Level-1 suite that includes forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and driver attention alert. The update could add adaptive cruise control, blind spot collision warning, front parking sensors, and a 360° camera.

Engines and Transmission Options

Mechanically, the new Venue will retain its proven 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. However, Hyundai is expected to introduce a 6-speed torque converter automatic with the diesel engine — a much-anticipated update among buyers. The petrol variants will continue with 5-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, and 7-speed DCT gearboxes. The power outputs remain unchanged — 83 PS for the 1.2L petrol, 120 PS for the 1.0L turbo petrol, and 116 PS for the 1.5L diesel.

Launch and Deliveries

With Hyundai officially dropping the first teaser, excitement is building ahead of the November 4 launch. Deliveries are expected to begin soon after, just in time for the festive season. The new Venue will continue to rival the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV3XO, Kia Sonet, and Toyota Taisor — but with sharper looks, advanced features, and enhanced comfort, it’s shaping up to be one of Hyundai’s most important launches of the year.