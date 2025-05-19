New Hyundai Venue Front Spied With Creta-Inspired Design Language

Hyundai is upping its game in the sub 4m SUV segment with New Gen Venue. There have been multiple spy shots from both India and South Korea. In almost all of these spy shots, Hyundai has used fabric camouflage to conceal the new design elements.

New Gen Hyundai Venue Front Spied

The recent spy shots are from automotive enthusiast Anuj Bansal and they show quite a bit of New Gen Hyundai Venue’s front. Interestingly, this particular test mule dons MH12 temporary registration plates from Pune RTO, but was spied in Mahipalpur, near the airport in Delhi NCR. Let’s take a closer look.

For the first time, the fascia of New Gen Hyundai Venue has been spied, albeit with some camouflage. However, these new spy shots show crucial design details of this upcoming sub 4m SUV.

For starters, we can see that Exter’s design language has reached New Gen Venue. There is a vertically stacked headlight setup, similar to that of Creta. These are likely to be dual-chamber LED reflector setups. The grille may house Hyundai logo and it engulfs both headlights at either end and then extends downwards into a pointy end, similar to what we saw in Creta N Line.

Above these headlights, we can see a single LED DRL unit, as opposed to two LED DRL units on Creta. Interestingly, this LED DRL seems to be extending downwards, going even below the headlight. We can also see a hint of connected LED DRLs too. There’s a possibility of this being a style element, rather than a light bar.

At the rear, we can see Creta-inspired tail lights, with a unique take of its own. These tail lights can be connected in design. We can expect a new design for alloy wheels too. On the inside, we can expect an all-new dashboard with more features and equipment than the current model.

Pune Registration Plates

The interesting aspect of this particular test mule is its Pune registration plates. This hints that Hyundai is likely to manufacture the New Gen Venue at their new plant in Talegaon near Pune, which is expected to start production later this year.

Hyundai has not revealed a launch timeline for this vehicle. One can expect it to launch before the 2025 festive season starts. In terms of engine specs, it will be powered by the same 1.2L NA Petrol, 1.0L Turbo Petrol and 1.5L Turbo Diesel engines, mated to either a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed TC, depending on the engine.