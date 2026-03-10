New Hyundai Venue HX8 Diesel AT Launch Price Rs 13.69 Lakh – Bookings Cross 1 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced a major milestone for its compact SUV lineup, with the all-new Hyundai Venue crossing 1 lakh bookings in India. To celebrate this achievement, the company has also introduced a new HX8 Diesel Automatic variant, priced at Rs 13,69,900 (ex-showroom).

New Venue is priced in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh, ex-sh. Until now, Venue diesel variants were only offered with HX2, HX5, HX7 and HX10 variants. The new HX8 Diesel AT variant expands Venue’s lineup and is aimed at customers looking for diesel efficiency combined with the convenience of an automatic transmission. With this update, Hyundai aims to further strengthen Venue’s presence in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

New HX8 Diesel Automatic Variant

The newly launched HX8 Diesel AT variant is powered by Hyundai’s U2 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. This engine is known for delivering strong torque and refined performance, making it suitable for both city commuting and highway driving.

The HX8 Diesel AT variant comes equipped with several comfort, technology and safety features. Key highlights include front ventilated seats, dual-tone leatherette upholstery with Venue branding and an electric 4-way adjustable driver seat. It also offers Hyundai Bluelink connected car technology, controller over-the-air (OTA) updates, and ambient lighting on the crash pad and centre console. Other notable features include:

– Electric parking brake with auto hold

– Rear disc brakes

– Drive modes – Eco, Normal and Sport

– Traction control modes – Sand, Mud and Snow

– Paddle shifters

Strong Demand In Compact SUV Segment

The milestone of 1 lakh bookings highlights the continued popularity of Venue in India’s compact SUV segment, which remains one of the most competitive and fastest-growing segments in the market.

Commenting on the milestone, Tarun Garg, Managing Director & CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said the strong booking numbers reflect the growing demand for smart, connected and feature-rich mobility solutions among Indian customers. He added that the new HX8 Diesel Automatic variant provides a balance of diesel efficiency, torque-rich performance and driving convenience, further enhancing the appeal of Venue.

Strengthening Hyundai’s SUV Portfolio

With its combination of technology, safety features and multiple powertrain options, Venue continues to be a key product in Hyundai’s SUV lineup in India. Backed by Hyundai’s extensive sales and service network across the country, Venue remains positioned as a feature-packed compact SUV aimed at modern urban buyers seeking connectivity, comfort and performance in one package.