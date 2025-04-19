New Hyundai Venue N Line Spied Testing For The First Time

While borrowing updates from the new-gen Venue, the Venue N Line will continue with the 120 PS, 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Hyundai is working on the new-gen Venue, which is expected to be launched later this year during the festive season. Latest spy shots reveal that the new-gen Venue N Line variant is also under development. The Venue N Line variant could be launched a few weeks after the new-gen Venue. Let’s take a look at some of the key USPs of new Hyundai Venue N Line.

New-gen Venue N Line – What to expect?

N line variants have a sportier appeal in comparison to the standard models. It comes with changes to the front fascia and addition of distinctive red accents. Interiors are also spruced up with sporty red accents and red stitching. Alongside these cosmetic updates, Hyundai usually offers mechanical updates too.

On the new-gen Venue N Line, one can see a distinctive grille design. A rugged-style faux skid plate is expected, although this is not clear in the spy shots due to the heavy camouflage. Lighting elements are expected to be the same as those of new-gen Venue. In the side profile, there is clear evidence of the red accent on the door moulding.

Red accents can also be seen on the rear end points of the roof rails. One can notice a distinct design for the alloy wheels as well. These wheels will get N badge, rather than Hyundai logo. Rear section will have red accents on the bumper. The dual-exhaust setup of the current Venue N Line has been carried forward.

In terms of overall design, the changes are largely the same as the new-gen Venue. One can notice updated features such as the squared wheel arches, flatter design for the beltline, more robust roof rails and sharper ORVMs. However, there are some differences here too such as the body-coloured wheel arches used with the N Line variant. Other noticeable aspects include the blacked-out A and B pillars.

Equipment upgrades

New-gen Venue will have multiple new features, which will be available with the N Line variant as well. One of the key upgrades likely is Level-2 ADAS. As of now, Venue offers camera-based Level-1 ADAS functions. Possibility of Level-2 ADAS is there since an earlier test vehicle was spotted with a radar module at the front.

Some features for new-gen Venue could also be borrowed from facelift versions of Creta and Alcazar. However, the overall package won’t exceed the equipment already available with Kia Sonet. A few exceptions are possible, but major changes between Venue and Sonet are unlikely. 2nd-gen Venue could gain features such as ventilated seats and larger screens.

Upgraded ADAS kit could include features such as blind spot avoidance assist, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning and smart cruise control with stop and go. Other features expected include throatier exhaust, dedicated N Line steering wheel, stiffer suspension and improved braking with all four disc brakes.

New-gen Venue N Line – Powertrain

New-gen Hyundai Venue N Line will continue with the existing 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It generates 120 PS / 172 Nm and is offered with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. Standard Venue has two additional engine options, an 83 PS, 1.2-litre MPi petrol and a 116 PS, 1.5-litre diesel.

