New Hyundai Venue N Line Spied Testing In India – Launch Soon

Hyundai’s popular sub-4m SUV, the Venue, is getting ready for its next big update, and this time the sportier Venue N Line has been spotted on Indian roads under heavy camouflage. The latest spy shots credited to Cars India community on Reddit, give a clearer look at the upcoming model’s design. A launch is expected as early as next month, following the launch of the new-generation Venue standard model.

Exterior Updates Inspired By Creta N Line

The test mule shows several new design cues, including reworked LED tail-lights, squared-off wheel arches, new alloy wheels, and red brake calipers, adding to its sporty appeal. The camouflage hides much of the finer details, but the silhouette remains similar to the current Venue.

Signature N Line styling touches such as dual exhaust tips, gloss black accents, and red highlights are expected to return. Up front, the Venue N Line is likely to feature a sharper grille, updated LED DRLs, and revised bumpers, drawing inspiration from the Creta N Line and Exter design language.

Interior & Features

Latest spy shots do not reveal the interiors. But as we have seen in earlier spy shots, new Venue is set to come with a dual curvilinear screen setup for infotainment and instrumentation – a significant step up from the current model.

Features like ventilated seats, red ambient lighting, leatherette seats with N logo, contrast stitching, and sporty pedals are expected. Tech upgrades may include a 360-degree camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and expanded ADAS functions (possibly moving up to Level 2 from the current Level 1 system).

Performance & Specs

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS / 172 Nm) is expected to continue, paired with a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT gearbox. Hyundai will likely retune the suspension and steering for a sportier driving experience, while retaining all-4 disc brakes for improved stopping power.

Hyundai is getting ready to launch new Venue on 24th October. It remains to be seen if the Venue N Line will be launched alongside the standard Venue or at a later date. Usually Hyundai launches the N Line variant a bit later. Given the growing popularity of sporty subcompact SUVs, the new Venue N Line could strengthen Hyundai’s appeal among younger buyers looking for performance and style in one package. In addition, the recent GST reduction will help boost Venue sales even further.