New Hyundai Venue Officially Revealed – Taller, Wider, Longer Wheelbase (Bookings Open)

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has officially revealed the all-new Hyundai Venue, ahead of its launch on November 4, 2025. Marking a major upgrade for one of India’s best-selling compact SUVs, the new Venue brings an evolved design, a larger footprint, a tech-rich interior, and a new variant lineup inspired by the Hyundai Experience (HX) theme. Bookings are now open at dealerships across India and online for an initial amount of Rs 25,000.

Bigger, Bolder, Smarter – Hyundai’s New-Gen Compact SUV

The 2026 Hyundai Venue is taller, wider, and longer than before, now measuring 3,995 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,665 mm in height, and 2,520 mm in wheelbase (+20 mm). The SUV features a more assertive and muscular design, highlighted by quad-beam LED headlamps, twin horn LED DRLs, a dark chrome grille, and bridge-type roof rails.

A new signature C-pillar garnish, VENUE branding inside the rear glass, and horizon-style connected LED tail lamps add to its premium look. The sculpted body panels and flared wheel arches give it a confident stance on the road, bringing it closer to the “big SUV” proportions customers increasingly desire in this segment.

New Interior – Dual 12.3-inch Screens & HX Variant Lineup

Inside, Hyundai has completely reimagined the cabin experience. The new Venue gets dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays (one for infotainment, one for the digital cluster), a terrazzo-textured crash pad, and a dual-tone interior theme in Dark Navy and Dove Grey. Premium touches include ambient lighting (Moon White), a D-cut steering wheel, and dual-tone leather seats with Venue branding.

Passenger comfort is also enhanced with a longer wheelbase, offering more legroom, 2-step reclining rear seats, rear window sunshades, rear AC vents, and electric 4-way driver’s seat. Hyundai says the cabin combines sophistication with practicality, offering generous shoulder and headroom for all occupants.

Hyundai also announced a new variant nomenclature, dropping the older trim names in favour of HX-series variants (HX2 to HX10), designed to reflect a more tech-oriented and lifestyle-driven product lineup.

Powertrains – Petrol, Turbo, and Diesel Options Continue

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Venue will continue to offer three engine options. Transmission options include Manual, iMT, Automatic, and 7-speed DCT, catering to both comfort and performance seekers.

– 1.2L Kappa MPi petrol

– 1.0L Turbo GDi petrol

– 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel

Colours, Features, and Launch Details

The new Venue will be available in six monotone and two dual-tone colour options, including new shades like Hazel Blue and Mystic Sapphire. Dual-tone options include Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.

Hyundai also released a new brand film featuring Deepika Padukone, showcasing the SUV’s fighter-jet-inspired design and bold character — a visual metaphor for the Venue’s precision and advanced technology.

With over 7 lakh customers to date, the Hyundai Venue continues to be one of India’s most loved compact SUVs. With this all-new generation, Hyundai aims to strengthen its dominance further, offering a vehicle that is bigger, more feature-packed, and more connected than ever before. The all-new Hyundai Venue launches on November 4, 2025, with deliveries expected to begin soon after.

Presenting the all-new Hyundai VENUE, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The Hyundai VENUE has been one of the most loved SUVs in India, with over 7 lakh customers choosing it for its perfect blend of design, technology and performance. With the all-new Hyundai VENUE, we are taking this success story even further, redefining bold design and modern premium-ness while integrating advanced technology that resonates with the aspirations of today’s new-age customers. The all-new Hyundai VENUE truly embodies our vision of ‘Tech up Go beyond,’ offering a driving experience that’s both dynamic and deeply connected to our customers’ evolving lifestyles.”