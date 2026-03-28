New Hyundai Venue Price Hike March 2026 – Select Variants

Launched in November 2025, the all-new Venue has surpassed expectations, with bookings crossing 1 lakh units

Hyundai has announced a price hike for select variants of the all-new Venue. Across the lineup, which includes NA petrol, turbo petrol and diesel options, prices have been increased for eight variants. Depending on the variant, the cost has increased by Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000. The overall range pricing remains unchanged, starting at Rs 7.99 lakh and going up to Rs 15.51 lakh for the top variant. Let’s check out the new prices of the all-new Venue.

Hyundai Venue 1.2-litre NA petrol variants – New prices

Variants with the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine option include HX2, HX4, HX5, HX5+ and HX6T. Among these, the price has been increased only for the HX5 variant. With a Rs 20,000 price hike, the Venue HX5 1.2-litre petrol is now available at a starting price of Rs 9.55 lakh. Prices of other variants with the 1.2-litre petrol engine remain unchanged.

The HX2 1.2-litre petrol is priced at Rs 7.99 lakh, whereas the HX6T starts at Rs 10.80 lakh. Venue’s 1.2-litre NA petrol engine generates 83 PS and 114.7 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Venue 1.0-litre turbo petrol variants – New prices

Here too, prices have been increased only for select variants. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is available with HX2, HX5, HX6, HX8 and HX10. Venue N Line variants also utilize this engine. Prices have been increased for HX5 DCT (Rs 9,000), HX6 DCT (Rs 9,000) and HX8 DCT (Rs 5,000). With that, the new prices are Rs 10.90 lakh for HX5 DCT, Rs 12.16 lakh for HX6 DCT and Rs 12.99 lakh for HX8 DCT.

Prices of other variants with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine remain the same as earlier. The HX2 1.0-litre turbo petrol variant is priced at Rs 8.89 lakh, whereas the HX10 DCT costs Rs 14.56 lakh. Prices of Venue N Line variants remain unchanged. These are available in the range of Rs 10.65 lakh to Rs 15.40 lakh. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine generates 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque. It is available with transmission options of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT.

Hyundai Venue 1.5-litre diesel variants – New prices

Variants with the 1.5-litre diesel engine option include HX2, HX5, HX7, HX8 and HX10. Prices have been increased for HX2, HX5 and HX7 by Rs 8,000. The HX2 1.5-litre diesel variant is now available at a starting price of Rs 9.87 lakh. Venue HX5 1.5-litre diesel MT is available at Rs 10.87 lakh. The HX5 1.5-litre diesel AT is now priced at Rs 11.81 lakh. And the HX7 1.5-litre diesel MT now costs Rs 12.69 lakh.

Prices of other variants with the 1.5-litre diesel engine remain unchanged. The HX8 AT and HX10 AT are priced at Rs 13.69 lakh and Rs 15.51 lakh, respectively. The 1.5-litre diesel engine generates 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Venue is one of the bestselling subcompact SUVs. It currently has a market share of close to 10%. It is among the few SUVs in this space, which continue to offer a diesel engine option. In Hyundai’s India portfolio, the Venue is currently the second bestselling product. In February, Venue contributed over 20% to the company’s overall sales in the month.