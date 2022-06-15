New Hyundai Venue Top SX (O) Vs SX 2nd Top Variant – Compared

Although top-spec SX (O) variant has some additional features, it is SX variant that appears to be a more value for money option

One of the popular sub-4m SUVs, Hyundai Venue will be launched in its facelift avatar on June 16. Bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 21k. While the current model already offers a comprehensive range of features, Venue facelift seeks to further improve overall user experience. Updates include both visual enhancements as well as functional improvements.

In the earlier 2022 Venue Facelift video by The Car Show, top diesel SX (O) variant in red colour was detailed. Now, in yet another exclusive video posted by The Car Show, 2nd Top SX petrol MT variant has been detailed.

Venue facelift SX (O) Vs. SX common features

Both variants get styling updates in the form of studded dark chrome grille, LED projector headlamps with rectangular LED DRLs and sleek turn signals. At the rear, the SUV gets first-in-segment connected LED tail lamps with sporty design elements. Other key features include roof rails and shark fin antenna.

On the inside, both variants get dual-tone black and beige colour theme. Key features include a fully digital instrument console, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, support for Alexa and Google Voice assistant and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV has an updated dashboard, which looks premium and clutter-free. In the second row, the SUV is offering segment-first 2-step rear reclining seats.

Venue facelift has electrically adjustable driver seat, which is probably a segment-first feature. Other features include keyless entry, 90° opening doors for easy ingress/egress, sunroof, engine start/stop function, wireless charging and tyre pressure monitoring system. Reverse parking camera with guidance will ensure a hassle-free experience. In terms of safety, the SUV packs in 6-airbags and traction control.

Connected features available with Venue facelift include remote functions, find my car, fuel level information, speed alert, time fencing and idle time alert. A number of functions can be executed via voice commands with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. Another key update is support for 10 regional languages.

Users can customize performance with Hyundai Venue facelift, as it has been equipped with drive modes of Eco, Normal and Sport. Engine options are the same as earlier. There’s the 1.2 litre NA petrol motor that makes 83 PS and 114 Nm; a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit that generates 120 PS and 172 Nm; and a 1.5-litre diesel that churns out 100 PS and 240 Nm. In the current Venue, SX variant was not available with 1.2 liter petrol option. But in the facelift, it is available with 1.2 liter petrol MT option.

Venue facelift SX (O) additional features

For a more premium experience, the SX (O) variant has some additional goodies in comparison to SX variant. For example, SX (O) has sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, as compared to steel wheels used with SX variant. In the current Venue, SX variant is shodded with 16 inch steel wheels, while the new Venue FL gets 15 inch steel wheels.

Interestingly, all variants get a 15 inch steel wheel as a spare wheel in the boot, even the top SX (O) variant which has 16 inch alloys as standard. SX (O) has chrome door handles vs. body coloured units used on SX variant. Another thing missing on SX variant is rear wiper. Take a look at the detailed first look walkaround video of new Hyundai Venue facelift SX 1.2 liter petrol MT variant below, credited to The Car Show.

On the inside, top-spec SX (O) variant gets leatherette treatment on the doors and seats. In comparison, SX variant has glossy hard plastic on the doors and pure fabric seats. For those who value air quality, SX (O) has a dedicated air purifier, with a display on the center armrest in the front.

If there is significant difference between pricing of Venue facelift SX (O) and SX variants, it is likely that the latter will emerge as the more popular choice. Pricing of Venue facelift is expected to be in the range of Rs 7.25 lakh to Rs 12.49 lakh. It will be an increase of around Rs 20-25k, as compared to the current model.