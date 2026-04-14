New Hyundai Venus EV Spied For The First Time

Exterior profile of Hyundai Venus test mule appears largely the same as the recently unveiled concept model

Hyundai is bringing the Ioniq range to China, albeit with entirely different names and distinctive designs. The first of these are expected to be the Venus sedan and the Earth SUV. Other upcoming models in this lineup are also likely to use planet-derived names. Venus could go on sale in China in 2027. Ahead of that, a test mule has been spotted in full camouflage. Let’s check out the details.

Hyundai Venus – Design and features

Similar to the concept, the test mule has a single-curve silhouette. In addition to enhancing aerodynamic efficiency, this design approach also facilitates the installation of the large, heavily-raked windshield. Inside, this design is likely to contribute to creating the feel of a full glass roof. Focusing on the exterior design, one can notice sharp geometric shapes at the front.

A wedge-style design can be seen for the grille and bumper section, ensuring a futuristic, aerodynamic look. While the test mule appears largely the same as the concept model, there are some slight variations. For example, the horizontally placed projector headlamps appear to be placed higher on the wedge-shaped structure.

Similarly, the LED DRLs appear to have a connected format, which is different from the concept. The inserts on the lower grille section also appear to be different. Some changes are also evident across the side profile. The test mule has conventional-style ORVMs, as compared to sleeker units seen with the concept. Wheel arch cladding appears to be missing on the test mule.

While the alloy wheel design could be the same as the concept, the test mule can be seen with standard road-biased tyres. The concept was presented with rugged, dual-use tyres. There can be other minor variations as well, although not clear due to the camouflage. Since the test mule does not seem to be using any makeshift parts, it appears that Hyundai is progressing with this project at a rapid pace.

Hyundai Venus – Interior, performance

As revealed with the concept model, Hyundai Venus has a massive wraparound dashboard. The extensive use of suede upholstery and gold highlights ensure a premium cabin experience. There is a large infotainment screen in the centre, which is likely to integrate the instrument display. Hyundai Venus could get the Pleos Connect system, which is a new Android-based software platform.

With Pleos, users can expect a smartphone-like user interface. Overall experience will be something similar to Tesla cars or high-end Chinese EVs like NIO or XPeng. Other key highlights of Hyundai Venus include gold ambient lighting, gold accents, a yoke-like steering wheel, sporty seats and twin wireless chargers.

Hyundai is yet to reveal powertrain details for the Venus sedan. It is possible that Venus and other models in this lineup could be based on the IMA (Integrated Modular Architecture) platform. In addition to the pure electric version, EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicles) hybrid option could also be offered with the Venus.