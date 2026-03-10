New Hyundai Verna Facelift vs Old Verna – Design, Features, Prices Compared

Key upgrades for 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift include sportier design, refreshed cockpit and enhanced safety

Hyundai recently launched the new 2026 Verna facelift at a starting price of Rs 10.98 lakh. In comparison to the previous model, the facelift is costlier in the range of Rs 18,000 to Rs 1.1 lakh. While the sedan has received a range of meaningful updates, the powertrain options remain unchanged. Let’s compare the new Verna facelift vs. old Verna to better understand the available options.

2026 Verna facelift vs. Old Verna – Exterior profile

Among the various generations of Hyundai Verna, the 6th-gen model launched in 2023 stands out with its sharp, head-turning design. Exterior profile has now been further enhanced with the 2026 facelift model. One can spot new LED projector headlamps, which are more pronounced and distinctive in comparison to the ones used with the old Verna.

The grille is now larger and has a dark chrome finish, even though the mesh elements appear similar to the outgoing model. Bumper design has been updated as well, with new fin-type elements introduced on the edges. Features like the bonnet and full-width LED strip have been retained. New Verna gets two new colour options – Classy Blue and Titan Grey Matte.

Side profile has been enhanced with the introduction of new R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels. Most other features are the same as earlier. At the rear, the bumper has been updated for a more SUV-like stance. It comprises a new trim in silver finish and a diffuser-style lower section. Lighting elements at the rear remain unchanged.

2026 Verna facelift vs. Old Verna – Interior updates, safety

Hyundai’s new 4-dot steering wheel is instantly noticeable and adds to the premium feel. This new steering wheel is also used in the new Venue and Ioniq 5. Upcoming new-gen Hyundai i20 is also expected to get this new steering wheel. In other changes, the 2026 Verna facelift has refreshed graphics for the digital instrument cluster.

The size of the infotainment and instrument screen is the same 10.25-inch as earlier. 2026 Verna facelift retains the dual-tone black and white interior theme. The same is true for the turbo petrol variants that continue with the all-black theme. In terms of feature upgrades, new additions include a boss mode for the front passenger seat.

The facelift also gets a memory function for the driver’s seat and powered front passenger seat. Safety has been enhanced with a 360° camera, rain sensing wipers and blind spot view monitor. Top variant gets 7 airbags, as compared to 6 airbags used with the outgoing model.

Same powertrain options

New 2026 Hyundai Verna has the same engine options as available earlier. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine generates 115 PS and 143.8 Nm of torque. It is offered with transmission choices of a 6-speed manual and iVT. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine generates 160 PS and 253 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT transmission.

2026 Verna facelift vs. Old Verna – Price comparison

Hyundai has changed the trim names with the 2026 Verna facelift. The new trims are HX2, HX4, HX6, HX6+, HX8 and HX10. A similar strategy has been used with the new Venue. The base HX2 variant of 2026 Verna facelift is available at a starting price of Rs 10.98 lakh. That’s Rs 18,000 more than the outgoing model’s base variant. The top variant of 2026 Verna facelift is available at Rs 18.25 lakh. It is around Rs 1.1 lakh costlier than the previous top variant.