New Hyundai Verna First Undisguised Photos Leak From Plant

With 160 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque in its pockets, new Hyundai Verna is the most powerful compact sedan in India

With SUV popularity on the rise across the globe, sedans are a hard sell. Only way manufacturers can sell more sedans is by inducing some kind of excitement. This is a formula explored by Skoda and Volkswagen when making Slavia and Virtus. They looked the part and came with two turbo petrol engine options.

Until now, 1.5L TSI motor offered with Slavia and Virtus boasted most power in C-segment sedans. There’s a new kid on the block, aimed to steal the thunder by posing as the sportiest of them all in India. That kid is new Hyundai Verna. It is already teased in India officially and bookings have commenced for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

New Hyundai Verna First Photos Leak

With new Verna, Hyundai is aiming to offer a lot of excitement. That is evident in the way it looks. Leaked photos give away most of Verna’s profile signifying an exciting silhouette. Looking at these photos, one can deduce that Hyundai’s larger sedans in global lineup are its main inspiration.

Especially 2021 Hyundai Elantra that is sold abroad. Verna’s tail lights are reminiscent of Elantra’s with its LED full-width bar and sleek lighting elements. 2023 Verna gets a triangular crystalline effect on its tail lights, which is unique. What is not unique though, is its side profile. This is where new Hyundai Verna is completely identical to Elantra.

Take shoulder line, glass area, slope of the roof and all pillars. They look exactly like the ones on Elantra. Even details on C-pillar are identical between both cars. Where both vehicles differ is in front fascia. New Hyundai Verna follows the company’s latest design language with a wide LED light bar acting as DRLs.

Hyundai logo will sit on top of this wide LED light bar. Right below is where we find its grille. New Hyundai Verna will get a slightly different grille design than Elantra. But, the rectangular ADAS module that has been teased by Hyundai on Verna, resembles the one on Elantra.

Specs & Rivals

With new Hyundai Verna, we get two sets of engines. One is the trusty ol’ 1.5L NA MPi engine making 113 bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to either a 6-speed MT or an IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission). The more exciting engine is the new 1.5L GDi petrol unit making 160 PS and 260 Nm of torque. This engine will be mated to a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT.

Currently, facelifted version of 3rd generation Verna is being sold in India. Verna has been on offer in India for the past 16 years. With Honda City as the main rival, Verna has been a decent seller in Hyundai’s lineup. But the new crop of compact sedans in the form of 5th gen City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus offers a lot more than outgoing Verna.

New Verna is expected to be larger, and be the most powerful with up to 160 PS. Being a Hyundai product, new Verna will be packed to the gills with features too. Launch is expected next month.

Image Source