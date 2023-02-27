New Hyundai Verna Fully Leaks – A Breakdown of Its Striking Features

Unveiling 2023 Hyundai Verna sedan: A Comprehensive Insight of Its Front Grille Design and Connected Light Tech

As Hyundai continues to develop new cars, we can expect to see more features that are in line with their global appeal. This is essential because Hyundai sells cars across the seas, and hence, they must appeal to one and all. In international markets, Verna is sold as Accent. The fully undisguised spy shots are from Korea, which is why it is wearing Accent badging. In India, it will wear Verna badging.

Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design identity is evident in the new-generation Verna’s design – With its distinctive front connected light feature, parametric design language, and dynamic proportions. A testament to Hyundai’s commitment to developing vehicles that are both futuristic-looking and sporty, reflecting their philosophy of design.

A Closer Look at the Hyundai Verna’s Front Connected Light Feature and Parametric Design

The front connected light feature, a setup of three slim light panels that create a connected beam, is a brand identifier. And featured in other Hyundai cars such as the Grandeur and New Sonata. 2023 Hyundai Verna front grille comprises a distinctive centre and side design element, is also a notable feature of its Sensuous Sportiness design. Additionally, the round fog lights are positioned in what identifies as the outer grille, further contributing to cohesive dynamic proportions.

3D exterior panel textures on the Verna, created using parametric design language, provide a distinctive look that is in line with Hyundai’s global design direction. The side panel wheel arch section is angled outward, giving the front section an imposing look. The texture on the front section is curved, but becomes angular towards the end, converging onto the taillamps. The cowl panel has a rectangular stance, which adds to the car’s overall front presence.

New Hyundai Verna features a slim and connected tail light/lamp. Inspired by Elantra’s H-shaped fitment, these are trimmed for sharpness. Turn signals are embedded in the main tail lamp unit. Reversing lights are placed below. Reflectors are positioned on the mesh surrounding the body-coloured faux skid plate.

Verna’s sunroof is a welcome addition, as it allows for natural light to enter the cabin and enhances the overall customer expectation. The car’s bonnet design texture is confined to four flowing lines, which add to lean and minimal aesthetics. The lack of a lower mesh and the lean front bumper further enhance the omnipresent front grille.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Available Trims, Engines, and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Available in four trims, 2023 Hyundai Verna SX and SX(O) top-end trims feature a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. And ADAS too. EX and S variants run on a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine. The turbo petrol will deliver 160 PS power, making it the most powerful car in the segment. The NA petrol 1.5 is the same that powers the current Creta, delivering 115 PS. Bookings for open.

Hyundai’s new design identity, “Sensuous Sportiness,” is a reflection of the company’s philosophy of blending intrinsic and intuitive beauty with specific styling, proportion, architecture, and technology. The sixth-generation Hyundai Verna is a prime example of this design direction, with its distinctive and dynamic front connected light feature and parametric design language.

