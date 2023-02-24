New Hyundai Verna In Real World Render Photos – 6 Colours

Hyundai will launch the 2023 Verna New Gen sedan in India on 21st March 2023 – Ahead of that, first official teasers are out

4th generation of Hyundai Verna is about to break cover soon. Based on the design sketches shared by Hyundai, automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has penned down a realistic render of the 4th generation Verna sedan.

Speaking about the design, Hyundai seems to have taken inspiration from the Elantra. The front is more in line with Hyundai’s recent Parametric design philosophy. 2023 Verna has headlights with LEDs housed in multiple reflector barrels.

New Hyundai Verna In Real World Render

We can see a horizontal light bar stretching across the width. This LED bar is split between three parts, two smaller ones flanking a larger one in the center. These smaller LED elements are likely to be the turn indicators in top variants.

The central LED light bar is not likely to be offered with lower trims, just like we saw with Stargazer MPV. There are vents in the front fascia extending below the headlights in a narrow fashion at either end. These are probably present just to add to aesthetics.

Upcoming Hyundai Verna will get a rectangular cutout above its parametric grille. Hyundai’s teasers confirm the presence of an ADAS module. This is very similar to the rectangular ADAS module found in global Elantra. Front number plate will reside on this ADAS module. Making the front fascia slightly cluttered.

Put side by side, both Elantra and Verna 4th generation pose uncanny semblance. This is especially evident in the shoulder line, roof line, glass area, doors, and all the pillars. Even proportions look similar. Dimensionally, Verna 4th gen is likely to be just as large as Skoda Slavia, VW Virtus and Honda City 5th generation.

Specs & Features

Powertrain options will include a 1.5L MPi petrol delivering 113 bhp and 144 Nm, mated to a 6-speed MT or iVT. Another option on offer is all new 1.5L GDi turbo petrol. This one delivers 158 bhp and 260 Nm, mated with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT – making it the most powerful sedan on offer in segment.

Features list are likely to be exemplary. It will get first in segment ADAS features like collision avoidance, automatic braking, radar-guided cruise control, lane keep assist, etc. Apart from those, 6 airbags, TCS, ESC, rollover mitigation are likely to be made standard.

On the inside, upcoming Hyundai Verna will feature twin horizontal screen layout. We can expect top-spec trims to come equipped with a sunroof, ventilated seats and other creature comfort expected in this price range.