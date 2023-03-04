New Hyundai Verna Interiors Revealed – Touchscreen, Steering Wheel

Hyundai’s next-gen Verna sedan will launch on March 21 – Latest teaser reveals new details

Hyundai Verna sedan has been seeing lower sales over the past several months. It trails behind arch rival the Honda City as well as new rival Skoda Slavia in mid-size sedan sales. To boost sales, Hyundai will soon launch the new gen Verna. It will come with updated features, revised interiors and powerful engine lineup.

The all-new Hyundai Verna sedan is designed on the company’s Global Design Identity of Sensuous Sportiness scheme. This is the 6th gen model that comes in with a sportier stance and will be officially making its global premiere in the country on 21st March 2023. Bookings open at Rs 25,000.

New Hyundai Verna Interiors

Ahead of launch, Hyundai has been sharing new teasers often. The latest teaser gives us a clearer look at the LED tail lights, LED DRLs at the rear, the 1.5 Turbo badging, alloy wheels as well as the steering wheel and fully digital instrument cluster.

Hyundai Verna will be offered in a total of four trims – EX, S, SX and SX(O) with a total of 10 variants. The variant in the latest teaser is top of the line SX(O) with ADAS. You can notice the Lane Assist button on the steering wheel.

The new Verna sports a unique design language with chiseled exteriors. It gets a trapezoidal front grille, a full length LED DRL strip across its front end, L shaped LED tail lamps and Hyundai emblem on its bonnet. Bearing a strong similarity to the Elantra, the new Verna will also receive a large glass area, a sunroof, sloping roof line and distinctive C pillars, blacked out B pillars and a new set of diamond cut alloy wheels.

New Verna will be larger than its predecessor. This will relate to a more spacious cabin. Along with the Digital IC you see above, next to it is a large touchscreen infotainment system which completes the dual-screen setup of new Verna. Other features on the inside include a powered driver seat, ventilated front seats and climate control.

Petrol Only Engine Lineup

New Verna will be powered by a choice of two petrol engines. The 1.5 liter petrol turbo unit will offer 160 hp power and 260 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual or 7 speed DCT unit. The 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine will be capable of 113 hp power and 144 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual transmission or IVT gearbox. Both these engines will be BS6 Phase-2 compliant.

With launch date set for March 21, 2023, the new Verna will come with a price hike, as compared to current Verna, which is priced from Rs 9.64 lakh (ex-sh). Expect base variant of new Verna to cost around Rs 10 lakh while the top of the line Verna could cost Rs 19 lakh, ex-sh.