New Indian Chief Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed For Q2 2021

New Indian Chief motorcycles are offered with common features such as an LED headlamp, LED taillight, a USB port, and keyless ignition as standard

Exactly a century back Indian Motorcycles rolled out its premiere Chief line of motorcycles. To mark the centenary of the iconic bobbers, the American bikemaker has revealed the updated Chief range of motorcycles. The new lineup of Chief bikes will consist of three models- Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Super Chief Limited with different variants in each of them.

All three models are based on the same platform which utilises a steel-tube frame although all three present a different exterior appeal. Another major commonality is their similar powertrain setup which uses a Euro-5 compliant 1890cc V-Twin Thunderstroke 116 engine which kicks out a torque of 162 Nm.

In terms of features, all three motorcycles are equipped with the brand’s Ride Command system. This system provides riders turn-by-turn navigation and allows them to toggle and access their motorcycle’s ride information along and also connect their smartphone to the bike’s instrument console and access media functions.

While Chief Dark Horse and Chief Bobber Dark Horse adopt a blacked-out theme with gloss finished panels, Super Chief Limited comes with elements laced in chrome. Another point of difference is that the former two come with a single-piece seat as standard, while the latter comes with a pillion seat as well.

Chief Dark Horse

Starting with Chief Dark Horse, unlike its outgoing predecessor, has ditched its old-school looks for a modern attire. This is mainly due to its stripped-down look with a new slim headlight bucket, drag handlebars, exposed rear suspension unit, absence of a front fork sleeve and mid-set footpegs. It rides on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear cast alloy wheels along with a solo bobber seat.

Chief Dark Horse comes in three paint schemes- Stealth Gray, Black Smoke and Alumina Jade Smoke. Like the other two models, Chief Dark Horse also comes with features such as cruise control, ABS, rear-cylinder deactivation and throttle-by-wire as standard. It has been priced at USD at $16,999 (equivalent to INR 12.38 lakh).

Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Chief Bobber Dark Horse like its sibling wears a dark exterior with several blacked-out components. However, unlike Chief, the Chief Bobber gets a mini-ape hanger, forward-set foot controls and rides on 16-inch spoke wheels.

In addition, its front and rear suspension units are covered to give them a chunky look and a bigger bucket headlight than Chief Dark Horse. Colour schemes offered in this model are Black Smoke, Titanium Smoke, and Sagebrush Smoke. It is offered at a price of $18,999 (equivalent to INR 13.83 lakh).

Super Chief, Super Chief Limited

Coming to Super Chief, it is a new addition to Indian Motorcycles’ lineup. It is more of an urban tourer as it is evident from its design which features a wide cruiser handlebar, broad footboards, a quick-release windscreen and leather saddlebags. Other design highlights include fork covers, a premium chrome exhaust system and 16-inch spoke wheels.

It is offered in three colour options including Maroon Metallic, Black Metallic and Blue Slate Metallic. While Super Chief is offered at a price of USD 18,499 (Rs 13.47 lakh), the Super Chief Limited will burn one’s pockets by USD 20,999 (Rs 15.29 lakh).

All three motorcycles will be launched in India by June 2021. Mr. Lalit Sharma, Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are looking forward to bringing in the new lineup of motorcycle for the Indian bike lovers. We are very positive that the new lineup will be a huge success for our Indian range of motorcycles.” The brand recently launched the updated 2021 lineup for the Indian market.