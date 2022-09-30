New Jawa 42 Bobber Launch Price 2.06 L – 334cc Engine, 3 Colours

42 Bobber is the only factory custom bobber at Rs. 2 lakh price point and packs Perak’s larger engine instead of 42’s smaller engine

Jawa has been a successful attempt at rejuvenating the old brand by Classic Legends. Though they did not make any significant dent in Royal Enfield sales. Yezdi yielded similar results. It was successful in re-establishing the old brand. But not at Royal Enfield’s expense.

With Hunter 350 and Classic 350, Royal Enfield has been pushing its sales bubble even further. Jawa had launched a single-seater Perak Bobber motorcycle in India. It came in the form of a factory custom and was quite the looker. Aiming to expand its factory custom culture in India, we now witness the launch of Jawa 42 Bobber. Priced from Rs. 2,06,500 (ex-sh, Delhi), Jawa 42 Bobber is a unique proposition.

Jawa 42 Bobber Launched

One look at Jawa 42 Bobber and it is obvious that the company has stuck to its core design philosophy. At the same time, has completely transformed the looks of 42 to create 42 Bobber. If 42 Version 2.1 was a looker, 42 Bobber is even more so. It gets a new round headlamp, independent clock console, a new handlebar, a new fuel tank and a completely redesigned seat.

Wheelbase is extended and the new fenders come together to form a cohesive Bobber bike. Fenders and a few side panels are finished in gloss black, while most of the engine bay is finished in matte black like on 42 Version 2.1. However, 42 version 2.1 got alloy wheels that unlocked tubeless tyres, whereas 42 Bobber gets spoked wheels with tube tyres. We have created a Classic 350 Bobber render that looks like a fitting rival to 42 Bobber.

Features & Specs

Feature upgrades over 42 Version 2.1 come in the form of LED lighting all around, a fully digital LCD instrumentation, and new switchgear to control functions of the round instrument console. Even the single seat is 2-step adjustable. Bar end mirrors, Dual-channel ABS and other features are carried over from 42 Version 2.1.

Coming to its engine, this is where Jawa 42 Bobber has a clear advantage over 42 version 2.1. 42 Bobber is powered by a larger 334cc engine that also powers Perak Bobber. While 42 Version 2.1 and Standard model continue to be powered by a 293cc engine. Jawa 42 Bobber makes 30.64 PS of power and 32.74 Nm of torque and is coupled to a 6-speed gearbox.

42 Bobber test rides are set to commence sometime in the next week. It gets three colour options with slight price differences. Mystic Copper (Rs. 2,06,500), Moonstone White (Rs. 2,07,500) and Jasper Red Dual Tone (Rs. 2,09,187). Jawa 42 Bobber offers a unique proposition as there are no Bobber bikes on offer from Royal Enfield stables. With only Perak Bobber to compete, Jawa has stunned India again with another factory custom bike.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, of Classic Legends said, “New 42 Bobber is an amalgamation of success stories for us. Jawa 42 was our quirky take on a modern retro motorcycle that clicked so well amongst youngsters that it became one of our highest-selling models. With Perak, we created an all-new ‘Factory Custom’ segment in the country, and its popularity and fan following are not hidden from anyone.

New 42 Bobber combines the best of both worlds blending the performance and individuality of a bobber with youthfulness and vibrancy of the 42. With this, we aim to cater to a wider set of riders seeking a custom motorcycle that is distinctive, stylish and upbeat.”