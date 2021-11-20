New Jawa Cruiser Front Spied – Retro Styling With Contemporary Features

With growing popularity of Jawa motorcycles, there’s scope to introduce more products in 350cc segment

Mahindra-owned Classic Legends is working on an aggressive portfolio expansion strategy that will give rise to new Jawa motorcycles as well resurrected brands such as Yezdi and BSA. Jawa range will soon be expanded to include a new cruiser bike. This has been spotted multiple times on road tests near Pune, Maharashtra.

Jawa cruiser styling and features

Latest spy shots reveal the front, top and side section of new Jawa cruiser. Retro flavour is evident in the round headlamp, bar-end round rear-view mirrors, and tear-drop turn indicators. The bike has a chubby profile, as is evident with the rounded fuel tank and side panels. Other key features include compact windscreen, fork gaiters, spoke-styled alloy wheels, engine and leg guard and dual exhaust pipes.

Most of the key components have been blacked-out such as engine casing, frame, exhaust, alloy wheels, and rear suspension. Based on colour options available at the time of launch, some of these components could have a metallic finish.

Users can expect comfortable rides on Jawa cruiser, as it has upright, ergonomic riding stance. Footpegs are slight forward set, which should ensure optimal leg comfort even for taller riders. Wide handlebar will ensure hands can stay rested without any discomfort even during long distance touring.

The single-piece seat appears to pack in thick padding, which should further enhance riding pleasure. The seat is pretty wide as well, possibly larger than that of current breed of Jawa motorcycles. The seat will offer optimal comfort for both rider and pillion.

In terms of features, Jawa cruiser will be getting an inverted speedo. Existing Jawa bikes already have this feature. Other contemporary features could include LED headlamp with LED DRLs. Bluetooth-based connectivity features could also be on offer.

Jawa cruiser engine and specs

It is likely that Jawa cruiser will be using the 334cc motor that is currently used with Perak. The liquid cooled, single cylinder, DOCH motor churns out 30.64 ps of max power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. It is linked to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox.

Suspension duties will be performed by conventional telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. While alloy wheels will be standard, the bike could also be offered with spoke wheels. Braking system will have disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard.

Jawa cruiser bike may not have a direct rival at the time of its launch. In terms of its pricing, it will continue to rival the existing range of Royal Enfield motorcycles. In the long-term, Jawa cruiser can face competition from new 350cc bikes being readied by Royal Enfield. Honda has also set aggressive plans for this segment. It too can introduce new bikes to rival Jawa cruiser.