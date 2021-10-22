New Jawa Cruiser Spied Testing In Pune – Launch Expected In 2022

Likely to be powered by Perak’s 334cc engine, Jawa cruiser will be a better match against 350cc segment rivals

Launched in 2018, Jawa motorcycles have emerged as popular options for retro enthusiasts. While existing models continue to deliver consistent sales, Jawa is looking to further boost numbers by expanding its portfolio.

Jawa range will be extended to include new products, one of which will be a cruiser bike. This was recently spotted on road test in Pune. Thanks to Suyog Phadtare for sharing the exclusive spy shot of new Jawa cruiser.

Jawa cruiser styling and features

Just like other Jawa bikes, the cruiser focuses on retro styling bits. Some key features include round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, tear-drop shaped fuel tank and turn signals, broad rear fender, and comfy wide seat.

Dimensionally, Jawa cruiser appears to be around the same size as Perak. It is possible that it could share the same platform as that of Perak, with a bit of tuning. The upcoming Jawa Cruiser has a pillion seat, which is much larger than any other Jawa motorcycle on sale today. Also, the rear suspension setup is that of twin-shocks, instead of a monoshock that is seen on Perak.

Side profile is pretty skeletal with just the radiator, engine and side cover. The bike has dual exhaust pipes in a sober, minimalistic design. Users can expect a throaty aural experience, similar to or even better than existing Jawa motorcycles. The test mule spotted had a dark theme, evident in blacked-out parts such as crash guard, exhaust, engine, and wheels. At launch, the bike is likely to be offered in multiple colour options.

Talking about ergonomics, Jawa cruiser has a comfortable, upright riding stance. The bike has raised, wide handlebar and forward set footpegs. The wide seat with ample cushioning should ensure optimal comfort for both rider and pillion.

Footpegs for pillion are also placed in a forward position. It is possible that Jawa cruiser may get Bluetooth-based connectivity features. The test mule was spotted with inverted speedo, which is already offered with existing Jawa bikes.

Jawa cruiser engine and specs

Powering Jawa cruiser could be the same 334 cc engine that currently does duty on Perak. The single cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC engine is capable of generating 30.64 ps of max power and 32.74 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox.

Jawa cruiser has standard telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. The bike could be offered with options for both alloy and spoke wheels. It will have disc brakes at both ends, integrated with dual-channel ABS. Upon launch, it might not have any direct rival in the 350cc segment. In the price segment, it will continue to rival the range of 350cc motorcycles from Royal Enfield. If Bajaj Avenger 400 is launched, that could also be a potential rival.

After Jawa, Mahindra-owned Classic Legends is working to revive other iconic motorcycle brands such as Yezdi and BSA. Yezdi is expected to focus on Indian market, whereas BSA will target European markets, starting with UK.

Yezdi bikes spotted on road tests include Roadking and an ADV motorcycle. Roadking will take on upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 whereas the ADV will rival Royal Enfield Himalayan. Both Yezdi bikes are expected to be unveiled by end of this year or early next year.