New Jeep Avenger Compact SUV Debuts – Electric And Hybrid

Jeep has unveiled their smallest SUV till date – Called Avenger, it is just over 4 meters in length

Jeep’s new compact SUV has been officially unveiled. New Jeep Avenger SUV bookings will open on 17th October in Europe. It will be launched in multiple global markets next year. It is not certain if Jeep will bring its Avenger SUV to India. However, considering that Jeep has regularly added new products, the possibility of India launch cannot be completely brushed aside. Here, it will rival the likes of Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, HyRyder, Kushaq and Taigun.

Jeep Avenger SUV has both full-electric and hybrid variat. First, the all electric version will be launched, while the petrol hybrid version will be launched later. Jeep Avenger SUV is one of the 100 new products that parent company Stellantis has planned to launch by 2030 across global markets. 75% of these will be battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

New Jeep Avenger SUV

New Jeep Avenger SUV design language is not very different from the likes of Compass and Meridian. Jeep SUVs have always been synonymous with class and elegance, qualities that can be seen on the new small SUV as well. 2023 Avenger SUV has a curvy profile with rounded edges, which is in contrast to the sharp, aggressive design language seen with SUVs like Creta and Seltos.

Some key features of Jeep Avenger SUV include top-mounted LED DRLs, sleek headlamps, signature 7-slat grille, thick body cladding, prominent wheel arches, functional roof rails, sporty alloy wheels and C-pillar mounted rear door handles. At rear, the SUV gets sporty X-shaped LED tail lamps and thick bumper with faux skid plate. The SUV is expected to be offered in both single-tone and dual-tone colour options. The latter will have a blacked-out roof and pillars.

Jeep Avenger will be utilizing one of the new STLA platforms. It could have similarities with platforms already in use with cars like Peugeot e-2008 and Citroën e-C4. The ICE variant will have a hybrid petrol engine. Going by rival offerings in compact SUV space, Jeep Avenger could be using either a 1.2-litre or 1.5 liter motor.

Jeep Avenger SUV specs

While FWD will be standard for both ICE and all-electric models, top-spec all-electric variants could get electronic all-wheel-drive (eAWD). This is cheaper to manufacture in comparison to a conventional 4×4 drive system. It will allow Jeep to launch the new SUV at a competitive price point.

Powering the electric Jeep Avenger SUV will be independent 94 bhp motors. Depending on the variant, either 2 will be fitted or 4 will be fitted. Max range claimed is about 400 kms on a full charge. More details will be revealed at the Paris Motor Show 2022.

While Jeep’s new compact SUV seems relevant for the Indian market, it will be tough to challenge segment leaders like Creta and Seltos. The all-electric version has a better chance, as there are not many players in this space right now. Assuming its launched here, pricing and features list will be key factors that will determine success of Jeep’s all-electric compact SUV.