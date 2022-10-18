New Jeep Avenger Compact SUV Detailed – First Look Walkaround

From 2022 Paris Motor Show, Jeep Avenger walkaround video shows a handsome-looking compact SUV with all-electric and ICE variants

One of the 100 vehicles planned by Stellantis by 2030, is Jeep Avenger (not related to Marvel Studios), a compact SUV. Bookings have been open since yesterday for European market. Deliveries will commence in 2023. It is set to launch in various other markets as well. Is India in that list? We don’t know that as of now. We are hopeful nonetheless.

Jeeps of recent years have always pulled off proper and proportionate designs. Renegade might be an exception. Avenger retains all the Jeep traits that are found on Compass and Meridian that we have in India. Avenger is about 4.1 meter in length. That means it is smaller than Creta, Seltos.

Jeep Avenger Walkaround Video

It gets a boxy overall silhouette, but that doesn’t mean that it has sharp edges. The compact SUV gets curvaceous panels and coupled with its wide wheel arch protrusion, gives it a muscular stance. Look at the video from Paris Motor Show by Planet Car Show.

Headlights are split with an LED DRL at the top and headlight units below it. Below the headlights, neatly integrated into its black lower-half bumper, we get fog lamps. Below the signature Jeep 7-slat grille, there is a rectangular cutout that reminds me of the pre-facelifted model of Renault Fluence. Just me? Okay.

Adding visual drama to its front fascia, we have bonnet creases and a faux skid plate. From the side, it might come off as a smaller Compass, which isn’t a bad thing at all. Dual tone variants get blacked-out pillars and roof which creates a subtle floating-roof effect. Thick body claddings add a lot of muscle along with large alloy wheels that radiate puff-daddy appeal. Rear gets X-shaped LED taillights.

Talking about wheels, Jeep Avenger ICE variants don’t get blue detailing on the bonnet and wheels as all-electric variants do. Interiors of both models remain identical with all-electric variants getting subtle blue highlights. Sunroof is given a miss, though. But, it shouldn’t be a problem for India which gets excessive sun to begin with.

Specs & Features

Jeep Avenger walkaround video reveals most of this SUV’s design. It will utilize a variation of STLA platform that is similar to Peugeot e-2008’s and Citroën e-C4’s platform. ICE variants will get a petrol hybrid engine. Engine specs are not yet known. Jeep Avenger could be using either a 1.2L or a 1.5L engine.

Both all-electric and ICE variants get FWD as standard. With top-spec of all-electric models, Jeep is offering an electronic all-wheel-drive (eAWD) system. It uses an electric motor to power the rear wheel without any mechanical connection to front wheels. This is different from 4X4 systems that Compass and Meridian get in India.

Being a Jeep, Avenger claims best-in-class ground clearance, approach angle and departure angle. All-electric models claim up to 550 km on a full charge. Fast charging capabilities on Avenger allow 30 km of charge in just 3 minutes. Jeep is offering ADAS systems and connected features as well. India launch is likely on the cards. When, is a tricky question, though. If launched, it will compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder.