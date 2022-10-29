New Jeep Avenger SUV To 110 PS Petrol Turbo – Creta Rival

Assuming its launched here, Jeep Avenger will take on rivals such as Creta, Seltos, Astor, Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser HyRyder

As part of Stellantis group’s plans to introduce 100 vehicles by 2030, Jeep Avenger was recently unveiled for global markets. Avenger will be the smallest SUV in Jeep’s portfolio. It will be available in both ICE and all-electric variants.

Bookings for Jeep Avenger have commenced in European markets. Deliveries are expected in first half of 2023. While the SUV seems like an apt candidate for Indian market, it is not certain if it will be launched here.

Jeep Avenger to get C3’s engine

To keep a check on development and production cost, Jeep Avenger will borrow the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor from Citroen C3 sold in India. The motor generates 110 PS of max power at 5,500 rpm and 190 Nm of peak torque at 1,750 rpm. In India, the engine is offered with only 6-speed manual transmission. In case of Jeep Avenger, an automatic option could also be provided. Onboard C3, the 1.2-litre motor offers fuel efficiency of 19.44 kmpl.

Avenger utilizes the CMP platform and has FWD setup. It is equipped with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain, which comprises drive modes of Eco, Normal, Mud, Sport and Snow. One can expect exhilarating performance and agile handling, as Avenger SUV is just around 4.1 meter in length. In comparison, the likes of Creta and Seltos are around 4.3 meters in length.

Electric version of Jeep Avenger will have either two or four electric motors. Max power output is at 156 HP. Top-spec models will have an eAWD setup. Range is 340 miles as per WLTP standards, which is approximately 550 km. However, real world range will vary based on driving conditions.

Jeep Avenger eSUV has hyper charging, wherein 80% charge can be achieved in just 30 minutes with 100 kWh DC fast charging. If 30 minutes also seems a bit long, Avenger EV can load 18 miles (~ 29 km) in just 3 minutes. That’s good enough to make it to home, office or anywhere else in quick time.

Jeep Avenger features

In terms of their appearance and features, both ICE and all-electric variants of Jeep Avenger will be largely the same. The SUV has a sporty profile with slatted grille design, top-mounted sleek LED DRLs, chunky bumper, skid plate, prominent wheel arches, dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, thick body cladding and C-pillar mounted rear door handles. At rear, the SUV has sporty X-shaped tail lamps, spoiler and hands free power liftgate.

Jeep Avenger has premium interiors with full digital interface, comprising two 10.25‘’ panels. It has wireless charging, classy dual-tone dashboard, leather wrapped steering wheel and leatherette seats. The SUV is also built for practicality, offering a wide range of utility spaces. Safety kit includes Level 2 Autonomous Driving capability with a range of advanced driver assist systems. It is likely to get features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, front collision warning, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.