New Jeep Compass Fascia Teased – Fresh Design Details

Along with enhanced styling and new features, next-gen Jeep Compass will also get hybrid and fully electric powertrain options

New-gen Jeep Compass is in the works and expected to make its global debut in Europe later this year. Production for European markets will commence this year at the company’s plant in Melfi, Italy. Latest teaser provides new details about the SUV’s refreshed exterior profile. Let’s take a closer look.

New Jeep Compass Fascia Teased – What to expect?

One of the key changes is the more rugged looking, rectangular-shaped headlamps. These appear to have derived inspiration from the Jeep Recon. The iconic slatted grille design has been carried over. Side profile appears to have a more polished appearance. Some changes can also be seen on the wheel arches.

These wheel arches appear to have a wide fender flare, ensuring a stronger road presence. One can also notice the floating roof effect that enhances the SUV’s dynamic stance. It’s made possible with the blacked-out D-pillars and rear quarter glass surround. At the rear, the teaser reveals sharper wraparound tail lamps with LED lighting elements.

It is possible that the new-gen Jeep Compass could be larger than the current model. The second-gen model available in India is 4,405 mm long, 1,818 mm wide and 1,640 mm tall. The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,636 mm. With a gain in size, new-gen Jeep Compass can enhance its presence and also unlock more spacious interiors.

New Jeep Compass is also expected to get significant changes on the inside. For example, the SUV could see updates to centre console, dashboard and door trims. Tech kit could be upgraded with a larger screen for the infotainment system. Since Stellantis has talked about ‘state-of-the-art’ technology for the new Compass, it is likely that there will be multiple new additions to the equipment list.

Improvements are expected across connectivity and ADAS kits. Top variant of the current model is equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen. A number of features will be carried over including ventilated leather seats, voice commands, wireless charging and dual-pane sunroof.

Powertrain options

Upcoming new-gen Jeep Compass will be underpinned by the STLA Medium architecture. Other Stellantis cars such as Peugeot 3008/5008, DS 7, Opel Grandland and the upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross utilize the same platform. With the STLA Medium platform, new-gen Jeep Compass will be able to support a variety of powertrains.

It includes fully electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. In India, the 2nd-gen Jeep Compass is available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that generates 170 hp and 350 Nm. Transmission choices include 6MT and 9AT.

New-gen Jeep Compass – Launch timeline

While Europe launch is confirmed for 2025, other major markets may see a delay. For example, plans for starting production at the company’s Brampton Assembly Plant in Canada are currently on hold. That’s because Stellantis is revisiting its strategy for North America.

There are speculations that Stellantis may not go ahead with plans to launch electric versions of new-gen Compass in the United States and Canada. Plans for India are also not clear. The existing Jeep Compass is expected to continue in India till at least 2026.