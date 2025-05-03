New Jeep Compass Leaks – Boxier Design, ICE, Hybrid, Pure EV Options

Jeep has been working on a new generation model of its Compass crossover SUV for some time now. There have been multiple test mule sightings as well. Now, 2026 Jeep Compass images have surfaced online with a boxier design language as opposed to its predecessor and packs ICE, Hybrid and Pure EV powertrain options along with a rugged Trailhawk version. Let’s take a look.

New Jeep Compass Leaked

Ahead of an official debut, the 2026 Jeep Compass has been leaked online and it shows these images show the exteriors and interiors of this upcoming SUV. On the outside, 2026 Jeep Compass looks a lot better than the current model. It draws some inspiration from the smaller Avenger, which is interesting.

Fascia has gotten a lot more sculpted and sleeker. It gets boxy LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs, larger air intakes in the lower bumper and what looks like LED projector fog lights. Rear gets connected LED tail lights with a backlit Jeep logo in the middle along with chunky bumpers. Side profile reveals a lot of character lines that lend a chiselled look.

There will be a more rugged version with slightly better off-road hardware which could be called a Trailhawk version. Images of this Trailhawk version have leaked too and it is the White colour option with a fascia donning more unpainted Black elements and a chunkier bumper. It will also get a Black element on its bonnet.

The new Compass with a spritely Green shade is likely to be the fully electric version as it gets an “e” monicker on its tailgate. Both ICE and electric versions seem to get the same alloy wheel design. It is positioned on Stellantis’ new STLA Medium platform that can be seen in recent Peugeot and Opel vehicles along with Citroen’s just debuted C5 Aircross SUV.

More premium interiors

On the inside, we can expect new interior with a more premium appeal. In one of the leaked pictures, we can see a glimpse of this interior. There seems to be a floating centre console, multiple soft-touch plastic elements with stitching, a centrally mounted rectangular infotainment screen, leather seats with Jeep logo, a panoramic sunroof and more.

Powering this SUV will be a slew of engine options including PHEV and even pure EVs. Most of these powertrains are likely to get AWD option as the name on this SUV reads Jeep. Pure EV versions of 2026 Jeep Compass might get up to 97 kWh battery packs mated to two electric motors, depending on variants. There’s a grey area about whether this will be launched in India to replace the ageing facelifted 1st Gen model.