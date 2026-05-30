New Jeep SUV Teaser Leaks – Upcoming Tata Platform Based Or NG Renegade?

New-gen Renegade was earlier planned for 2027, which is close to the launch timeline of the new Jeep SUV based on Tata’s ARGOS platform

During Stellantis’ 2026 Investor Day presentation, the company quietly revealed a teaser image of an upcoming Jeep SUV. No name, specifications or launch timeline were disclosed, but the image has already sparked speculation. Some reports suggest it could be the next-generation Renegade, while others point to Jeep’s upcoming India-made SUV project that is expected to arrive later this decade.

New-gen Jeep Renegade – What to expect?

Based on the leaked teaser, several signature Jeep design elements can be seen. The mystery SUV has a boxy profile with sharp, sculpted panelling all around. Key features at the front include an upright stance, slatted grille with illumination, sleek top mounted LED DRLs and a rugged bumper. Side profile has hex style wheel arches, dual-tone ORVMs, blacked-out B pillars and a blacked-out roof.

Large alloy wheels with a sporty design ensure a striking presence. They also help achieve a higher ground clearance. While there is no information about the equipment, this new Jeep SUV is expected to get a comprehensive range of premium features. The original Renegade was launched in 2014. It was discontinued in the US & Canada in 2023 and in Europe in 2025. The Renegade is still available in select markets such as Latin America.

While there is no official confirmation, reports indicate that the new-gen Renegade will be based on Stellantis’ own Smart Car Platform. This is a highly cost-localized evolution of Citroen’s CMP / Common Modular Platform. With the new-gen Renegade, Jeep will be aiming to enter the sub-$25,000 (Rs 23.75 lakh) subcompact class in North America and Europe. New Renegade will also target emerging markets.

New made-in-India Jeep SUV

While there is not enough clarity about the new-gen Renegade, Stellantis recently confirmed a new made-in-India Jeep SUV. It is planned for launch in 2028. The new Jeep SUV will cater to both domestic and export markets. There are plans to cover over 50 countries globally. These plans were revealed in Stellantis’ recent APAC strategy presentation.

While Stellantis has not revealed any specifications of the made-in-India Jeep SUV, the project could be a collaborative venture with Tata Motors. Stellantis and Tata Motors already have active collaborations such as their Ranjangaon manufacturing facility near Pune, which functions as a 50:50 joint venture. Models manufactured at this plant include the Jeep Compass, Meridian and Tata Nexon.

Jeep’s new India-made SUV is expected to be manufactured at this same facility. In its presentation, Stellantis had listed Tata as a key partner for manufacturing and sourcing synergies. For the new India-made Jeep SUV, a high level of localization is expected to achieve a competitive price point. Based on the market, the new Jeep SUV could use ICE, hybrid or fully electric powertrains.