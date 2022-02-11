Three New Joy Electric Scooters Launched – Price From Rs 1.07 Lakh

Joy e-bike Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+ high speed electric scooters and Del Go delivery scooter for fleet management – launched in India

Joy e-bike, a WardWizard Innovations and Mobility electric two-wheeler brand, is slowly and steadily strengthening its product portfolio. Its scooter lineup is now further expanded with the launch of Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+ high-speed electric high-speed scooters.

New Joy Electric Scooters Launched

Wolf+ electric scooter is available at a price of Rs 1,10,185 (ex-sh). It is offered in Matte Black, Stardust (Grey) and Deep Wine. Gen Next Nanu+ is available in Midnight Black, and Matte White colours at a price of Rs 1,06,991 (ex-sh).

Alongside, Del Go fleet management electric scooter too has been introduced in Black, and Grey at a price of Rs 1,14,500 (ex-sh). (All the prices shown here are after the FAME II subsidy and before state subsidies. GST, RTO, Insurance and all other charges would be extra).

Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+ and Del Go high-speed electric scooters are designed and developed with focus on localization. Production duties are handled at the company’s manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat. All three scooters are equipped with modern convenience features with key emphasis on durability. Bookings get underway at company dealerships from February 11, 2022. Products are available with a comprehensive warranty of 3 years.

Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+ riding modes

Wolf+ sports a touring design, while Gen Next Nanu+ styling is aimed to cater to younger customers. Wolf+ seat height stands at a height of 740mm, and extended wheelbase of 1345mm.

Nanu+ seat height is listed at 730mm and wheelbase of 1325mm. Dimensions for both are same at – L=1800mm | W=460mm | H=1100mm. Up front, both scooters use dual fork hydraulic suspension setup, and a mono shock suspension at rear. Designed for diverse roads, ground clearance is listed at 160mm ,and turning radius at 1.6m.

Keyless Start/Stop facilitates turning-off and on at stops with flick of a switch. Use of different sensors make for intelligent features. Joy E- connect app’ offers one-tap control via Bluetooth.

Remote checks are helpful for vehicle tracking, and battery status. Eco, Sports and Hyper riding modes are designed for practical riding. Reverse mode could help in backing out of tight parking spots.

Joy E-bike Del Go delivery vehicle

GPS sensing, real-time position and geo-fencing help locate the scooter if need be, and thwart misuse. Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+ senses vibrations when parked to determine if it’s being tampered with. They also come with a smart remote control which locks the scooter when being tampered with.

Regenerative braking system improves ride range by recharging when the brake lever is pulled. Battery is rated as 60V35Ah. Being portable makes it possible to charge anywhere. A charging cycle will take 4 to 5 hours, and is touted to offer 100km* range per charge. BLDC motors makes for improved torque, combined with three speed controllers.

An advanced NMC battery is being used. A longer life cycle makes it a convenient fit. The 1500W motor in play makes for torque of 20 Nm, and top speed of 55 kmph. Twin disc brakes are tied to an electronic braking system to stop at the lowest distance possible.

Joy E-bike Del Go delivery vehicle for fleet management operations has a seat height of 820mm and wheelbase of 1315mm. Dimensions are listed – L=1950mm | W=720mm | H=1070mm. A single screen detailed dashboard displays imp fleet info. Users can benefit from customizable alerts, downloadable customized reports for the fleet, and fleet health monitoring and geofence alerts. Once fully charged, the ride range is stated as 100km* range per charge.