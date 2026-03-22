New JSW-Chery Electric SUV Spied Testing In Ujjain

Chery iCar V23 has been spotted testing in India once again, this time near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. Unlike earlier sightings that highlighted its size and stance, this latest test mule gives a better look at its rear design and ongoing real-world highway testing. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Shivneet Singh for sharing these exclusive spy shots.

Rear Design Details Come Into Focus

One of the key highlights from this sighting is the rear section, which appears to have a more squared-off and upright layout. While still heavily camouflaged, the tailgate looks flat with a clean design theme.

Tail lamps seem to be positioned lower than expected, possibly integrated into the bumper area, although final production elements are still under wraps. The overall rear stance looks quite functional and rugged, staying true to its lifestyle SUV positioning.

Still In Early Test Phase?

The test mule was running on steel wheels, which typically indicates early-stage prototypes or lower-spec testing units. This suggests that Chery and JSW are still in the validation phase and fine-tuning multiple aspects before revealing the final production version. The heavy camouflage across the body also hints that final design details are yet to be locked in for the India-spec model.

JSW-Chery Plans For India

JSW Motors, which is setting up its own manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, is expected to introduce multiple products in collaboration with Chery Automobile. While a plug-in hybrid SUV (likely based on Jetour T2) could be the first launch, iCar V23 remains one of the key EVs planned for India. The model will likely be locally assembled and could get a different name for the Indian market.

What To Expect

Globally, iCar V23 is positioned as a rugged electric SUV with both single-motor RWD and dual-motor AWD configurations. Battery options range from around 47 kWh to over 80 kWh, with a claimed range of up to 500 km (CLTC). For India, specifications are yet to be confirmed, but a similar multi-variant approach is expected.

With testing now seen across multiple locations, development of iCar V23 for India appears to be progressing steadily. JSW’s manufacturing facility is expected to begin operations by August 2026, which could align with a launch towards the end of the year. Once introduced, it will target the emerging lifestyle SUV segment, competing with upcoming electric SUVs from Mahindra and others.