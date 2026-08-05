New JSW MG Hector Hawk SUV Launch On 26th Aug

A family-oriented SUV, the JSW MG Hector Hawk will be based on the versatile ADAPT platform, recently showcased by the company

With its NEVs registering strong growth in India, JSW MG Motor is planning a major push with multiple new models. These will utilize the ADAPT platform, which supports pure EV, PHEV, strong hybrid and range extender powertrains. Hector Hawk, based on the Wuling Starlight 560 sold overseas, will be the first model under the ADAPT family. It is scheduled for launch on August 26.

JSW MG Hector Hawk – Powertrain options

Initially, Hector Hawk will be introduced with pure EV and PHEV powertrain options. A 69.2 kWh battery pack could be used with the pure EV version. Globally, the Wuling Starlight 560 uses LFP battery packs, known to be safer and long lasting. Hector Hawk is expected to be equipped with a single, front mounted electric motor. Output could be 204 PS and 310 Nm.

Hector Hawk is expected to have a range of around 530 km (CLTC). The Wuling Starlight 560 sold globally supports DC fast charging, with 30% to 80% achievable in around 20 minutes. AC charging at 6.6 kW is available as well, which takes around 9.2 hours to get from 20% to 100%. These numbers could be slightly different for India based on the exact battery size.

PHEV version of Hector Hawk is expected to use a 1.5-litre petrol engine, integrated with an electric motor and a 20.5 kWh battery pack. The petrol engine could be generating around 106 PS and 130 Nm. Combined power output could be around 197 PS and 230 Nm. Hector Hawk is expected to have an all-electric drive range of 125 km. With a full tank and fully charged battery, the overall range is around 1,100 km.

Hector Hawk – Exterior features

Dimensionally, Hector Hawk is expected to be around 4,745 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,770 mm tall. Wheelbase is expected to be around 2,810 mm. The Wuling Starlight 560 sold globally has a striking presence, featuring rectangular headlamp housings, sleek LED DRLs, a closed-off grille and an upright fascia.

Side profile has squared wheel arches, thick cladding, sporty alloy wheels, conventional body coloured door handles, blacked-out pillars and roof rails and dual-tone ORVMs. The charging port is installed on the left rear fender. At the rear, key highlights include a roof mounted spoiler, a raked windshield and a chunky bumper. The lighting elements are similar to those seen at the front.

Interior, equipment

Hector Hawk is expected to get spacious interiors, with ample legroom for all passengers. India is expected to get the 7-seat version, making it more suitable for large families. Wuling Starlight 560 sold globally has a clutter-free profile and a dual-tone theme. Key highlights include a flat bottom steering wheel, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.8 inch digital instrument cluster.

Chrome accents have been used liberally across the dashboard, centre console and doors. Hector Hawk is expected to get a range of premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, powered and ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, advanced audio system and rear AC vents. A comprehensive range of ADAS features will be available, along with 6 airbags, hill hold assist, parking cameras and sensors, electronic parking brake and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

While the ADAPT platform supports various powertrains, MG will first focus on the BEV and PHEV versions. Hector Hawk BEV will primarily challenge Mahindra XEV 9S. The PHEV version will be something new in this segment. It will challenge rivals like Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari. Hector Hawk starting price could be around Rs 18 lakh.