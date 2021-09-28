New Kawasaki 650cc Retro Classic Motorcycle Debuts – India Launch Soon

While the design of Z650RS will be based on the new-retro Z900RS, its underpinnings and powertrain will be based on other 650cc motorcycles from Kawasaki

Earlier last month, Kawasaki teased a retro-classic derivative of Z650 called Z650RS on social media . It has now made its official debut. It will be launched in India later this year.

Unlike Z900RS which will likely be offered as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in India, Z650RS is expected to reach our shores via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route. This will allow the new New Kawasaki 650cc Retro Classic motorcycle to be priced aggressively at around Rs. 7.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

Design & Proportions

In terms of design, it borrows major styling cues from its larger sibling Z900RS with a similar round headlight, circular rear-view mirrors, a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank and an upswept exhaust. In comparison to its sister model- Z650, the Z650RS gets a slightly shorter wheelbase of 1405mm down by 5mm. This could be due to a revised swingarm and suspension setup offered by Kawasaki.

However, overall the Z650RS is slightly longer when compared to its street naked sibling (by 10mm) thanks to a longer tail section. Also, height has gone up from 1065mm to 1115mm due to a significantly taller and wider handlebar. Ergonomics are expected to be upright and comfortable for both touring and commuting purposes. Kerb weight of Z650RS has been pegged at 187 kgs which is 1 kg lighter than its naked streetfighter counterpart.

Hardware Configurations

Some changes might be made to the dynamics of Z650RS with slight tweaks to the suspension setup and wheels. Further, a distinction between Z650 and Z650RS will be laid by offering new paint schemes to the latter.

Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by 41mm telescopic forks upfront and a horizontal back-link unit with adjustable preload at rear. Braking hardware will consist of disc brakes at both front and rear wheels accompanied by dual-channel ABS as standard.

Engine Specs

It will be based on the same 650 cc platform comprising a tubular steel frame underpinning other Kawasaki siblings such as Z650, Ninja 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S. It is powered by the same 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor which delivers 67.3 bhp at 8000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6700 rpm. This unit will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. As per the type approval documents leaked earlier last month, the motorcycle has a claimed top speed of 191 kmph.

Upon its launch, Z650RS will be the second retro-style motorcycle from Kawasaki after W800. The former being a neo-retro offering with modern elements while the latter is a proper retro motorcycle. In India, it will give a tough competition to Triumph Bonneville. However, both bikes are nowhere near Royal Enfield 650 cc Twins- Interceptor and Continental, as far as pricing is concerned.