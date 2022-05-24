New Kawasaki Electric Bike Teased Ahead of Debut On 7th June

Kawasaki is trying to play safe by launching a motocross balance bike for kids as the brand’s first electric two-wheeler offering

Despite the rage of electric mobility created in the past few months, some auto manufacturers continue to prefer IC engines. Especially Japanese automakers like Kawasaki, who have spent blood and sweat on building quiet, clean, vibe-free and performance-oriented IC engines, aren’t ready to let go of their powertrains.

That said, transition from IC engines to battery-powered vehicles is inevitable and too much delay in their development will push the particular band behind its rivals. Hence, Kawasaki made a bold announcement last year that it would be launching as many as three electric motorcycles by the end of 2023.

Kawasaki Electric Bike Teased

In fact, in October last year, Kawasaki revealed that by 2035, all its models would run on electrified powertrains- either fully electric or hybrid electric vehicles. First of these bikes is now gearing up for its launch soon as the Japanese superbike brand has teased its first battery-powered motorcycle. The teaser released on the brand’s social media handles, reveals that this bike will be making its global debut on June 7, 2022.

From the teaser, it can be inferred that the upcoming model could be a motocross bike intended for kids. This shows Kawasaki’s inhibitions about entering a completely new territory and playing safe. The company will also be taking lessons from Harley Davidson when the iconic American brand jumped into the electric mobility space with the LiveWire electric bike.

The Good Times are Electric ??Stay tuned for June 7th. Sign up to learn more at: https://t.co/sNf6sioczE#GoodTimes #Kawasaki pic.twitter.com/T0qP6qmqJG — Kawasaki USA (@KawasakiUSA) May 18, 2022

The teaser hasn’t revealed any significant details about the upcoming model but shares glimpses of the new bike appearing in the reflection of the rider’s helmet visor. The motorcycle appears to don a similar camouflage print of green and yellow which is typical of Kawasaki. The Japanese brand isn’t completely averse to electric two-wheelers as it has been toying with multiple prototypes for several years now.

Some unconfirmed reports have mentioned that this upcoming battery-powered bike could be named Elektrode since Kawasaki has trademarked this moniker in many international markets. The upcoming bike is most likely to be a balance bike for kids instead of a full-fledged dirt bike.

Other Electric Bikes From Kawasaki

Apart from the upcoming electric motocross, Kawasaki is also slated to launch two more eclectic two-wheelers this year. One of them could be a fully electric derivative of Ninja 300 which will be based on the concept bike EV Endeavor. This electric Ninja 300 Concept made its first appearance back in 2019.

Later the same year, Kawasaki filed patents for a hybrid motorcycle, images of which floated on the internet. Last year, the superbike brand revealed a concept prototype for its first hybrid electric motorcycle. This concept prototype used the same tubular steel frame as Ninja 400 and features a 399cc parallel-twin motor along with a large electric motor mounted above the transmission.