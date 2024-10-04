New Kawasaki KLX 230 S Launch Soon Via CKD Route – Xpulse Rival

With localization, Kawasaki would be able to introduce the KLX 230 S in India at a starting price of under Rs 2 lakh

As the ADV segment shows significant potential in India, OEMs are aggressively targeting this space. Following a similar strategy, Kawasaki will be introducing the KLX 230 S dual-sport bike in India this month via the CKD route. The localized version will be based on the 2024 model sold internationally.

Kawasaki KLX 230 S – Performance

Powering the Kawasaki KLX 230 S is a simple 233cc, 2V, air-cooled engine that delivers around 17.90 Nm of torque. Power output is expected to be around 20 hp. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Rival Hero Xpulse 200 from Hero MotoCorp has similar numbers to show at 18.9 hp and 17.35 Nm.

However, spy shots have revealed that Xpulse 210 is under development. It will borrow the 210 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve engine from Karizma. Power and torque output is 25 bhp and 20.4 Nm, which is higher than the upcoming Kawasaki KLX 230 S. In the USA, the 2024 Kawasaki KLX 230 S has 37 mm telescopic forks at front and a single shock with adjustable spring preload at the rear.

The bike has 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. Braking setup comprises 240 mm front and 220 mm rear disc brakes. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. The bike has ground clearance of 239 mm and seat height of 843 mm. Kerb weight is 133 kg, which is significantly lighter than Hero Xpulse 200 weighing in at 159 kg (Base) and 161 kg (Pro).

Expected variations in India-spec model

In the Indian market, Kawasaki KLX 230 S will have to comply with the latest BS6 emission standards. Moreover, some components are mandatory such as saree guard and front number plate. Considering all these changes, India-spec Kawasaki KLX 230 S could weigh around 140 kg. That’s still lighter than the currently sold Hero Xpulse 200 4V.

Being lightweight means that Kawasaki KLX 230 S will enjoy a greater power-to-weight ratio. Kawasaki KLX 230 S will be the third Kawasaki bike to undergo localization. Earlier, Kawasaki had introduced localized versions of the Ninja 300 and W175. Across international markets, Kawasaki KLX 230 S has tech features such as engine and chassis management systems.

With smartphone pairing, users can access a range of connectivity features. Using Kawasaki’s Rideology App, users can access vehicle information such as fuel gauge, odometer, maintenance schedule, etc. on their smartphone. Riding data and logs can also be accessed on the smartphone.

It includes items such as rpm, gear position, GPS route, etc. When paired, call and mail notifications can be seen on the instrument panel. On specific models, users can also check and change bike settings such as payload settings, electronic rider support features and rider mode via their smartphone.

Kawasaki KLX 230 S – Price

As it has to challenge the affordably priced Hero Xpulse, Kawasaki will be looking to introduce the KLX 230 S at a competitive price point. It will depend on the level of localization introduced for the bike. Estimates indicate that a pricing of under Rs 2 lakh can help attract enthusiasts. But Hero Xpulse, available at Rs 1.47 lakh, will continue to enjoy the price advantage. Even the upcoming Xpulse 210 model will be cheaper than the Kawasaki KLX 230 S.

