New Kawasaki W230 Debuts – Classic Motorcycle With 233cc Single Cylinder

New Kawasaki W230 shares most of the components with the Meguro S1, although both bikes get unique colour options and decals

For the Japanese market, Kawasaki has introduced the new W230 classic roadster bike. It is the successor to the W Series, with the Estrella (W250) discontinued in Japan in 2017. Kawasaki W230 will go on sale in Japan later this year during the fall season (September to November).

Kawasaki W230 – Key features

Both Kawasaki W230 and Meguro S1 were unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. A quick glance reveals that both bikes are largely identical. However, there is a difference in the badging elements, use of chrome, stickering, decals and colour options.

Some of the key highlights include a circular headlamp, circular rear-view mirrors, fork gaiters and classic tear-drop shaped fuel tank. The LED headlight comes with a chrome ring and position lamps, which is similar to that of Z650RS. This LED headlight is exactly the same as the Meguro S1.

W230 has a horizontally positioned exhaust pipe in heavy chrome finish and broad rear fender. The bike has a dual-tone white and black seat in quilted format. It helps enhance the bike’s classic design aesthetics. At the rear, the bike has square tail lights and round turn signals. These are halogen units and are in line with the bike’s retro design language.

With its slim and compact profile, Kawasaki W230 will be easy to manoeuvre across a wide variety of environments. Seat height is expected to be less than 800 mm. It will ensure that even shorter riders can gain optimal control. Riding ergonomics are quite comfortable with a wide handlebar and centrally positioned footpegs. The bike will be fun to ride across both busy city streets as well as highways.

Kawasaki W230’s retro appeal is enhanced with the dual analogue dials. The speedometer dial has a small rectangular digital display as well. The tachometer dial on the right displays various other information at the bottom. The “W” badge on the fuel tank emphasizes Kawasaki’s renowned W series. This elegantly designed emblem complements the classic roadster model perfectly.

Kawasaki W230 – Specs, performance

Upcoming Kawasaki W230 has 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. These are shod with standard tyres for city streets. Suspension setup comprises conventional telescopic forks at front and dual rear shock absorbers. Both ends have disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Powering Kawasaki W230 will be a new single cylinder SOHC air-cooled engine from the KLX230 series. It will be remodelled and re-introduced in Japan for the 2024 model year. The 233-cc engine will be compliant with Euro 5 emission standards. The Meguro S1 will be sharing the same engine. However, output characteristics could be slightly different for both bikes. The aural experience is expected to be crisp, a signature feature of single cylinder engines.