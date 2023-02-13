New Keeway 125cc Cruiser With V Twin Debuts – India Bound?

The V-twin engine on Keeway V-Cruise 125 makes 13.7 bhp of power and 14.4 Nm of torque – Gets liquid cooling

Keeway is a Hungarian motorcycle brand which is owned by China’s QJ Motor. Keeway motorcycles have been launched in India via AARI (Aadishwar Auto Ride India), who also sell other motorcycle brands alongside, like Benelli, QJ and Moto Morini bikes.

Now, Keeway has launched a new 125cc motorcycle, called V-Cruise 125. This is a 125cc equipped cruiser motorcycle with a V-twin engine. Yes. A V-Twin. In the grand scheme of things, Keeway V-Cruise 125 is a rebadged Benda motorcycle, a Chinese upstart bike maker.

New Keeway V-Cruise 125

This is a similar strategy Keeway and Benda had applied for the V302 C cruiser, which is on sale in India for Rs 3.89 lakh, ex-sh. Though a Benda product, it is marketed as a Keeway motorcycle in select countries, including India. Now, Benda’s V-Cruise 125 has been launched as Keeway V-Cruise 125 in select markets.

If parked side-by-side, there is hardly any difference between V302 C and V-Cruise 125 in terms of design. Except for V-Cruise branding on V-Cruise 125 and 302 branding on V302 C. The slotted brake rotors with 300mm disc at front and 240 mm disc at the rear, front USD forks, rear telescopic shock absorbers, seat, 15L fuel tank, handlebars, instrument console, round headlight, engine block size, chassis, radiator at front, bar-end mirrors, everything.

Not just that, alloy wheels, exhaust routing and end can, battery box cover, branding on fuel tank, front and rear fenders, subframe, round protruding tail light, number plate holder and turn indicators at the front and rear are all identical. Even the tyres and colour options are identical too.

When everything about Keeway V-Cruise 125 was similar to its bigger brother V302 C, we took a look at their dimensions. Take a guess at the result. If you thought they were identical, you’re bang on. Measuring 2.12 m in length, 0.8 m in width, 1.05 m in height and with a seat height of 0.69 m, both are identical.

Engine & Specs

Where they differ is in kerb weight as V3102C weighs in at 167 kg, while V-Cruise weighs 140 kg. Even though braking hardware is similar, only V302C gets dual-channel ABS, while V-Cruise 125 has to do with CBS.

Differentiation continues with performance figures. Donning a larger engine, Keeway V302C makes 29.09 bhp of power and 26.5 Nm of torque. Keeway V-Cruise 125 makes just 13.7 bhp of power and 14.4 Nm of torque. Given that cycle parts are identical, Keeway might consider launching this in India too. This will complete Keeway’s cruiser lineup in India consisting of 125cc (Keeway V-Cruise 125), 250cc (Keeway K-Light 250V) and 300cc (Keeway V302C).