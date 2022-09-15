New Keeway 300cc Motorcycles Launched – Duke 390, BMW 310 Rival

Both Keeway K300 N and K300 R make 27.5 bhp of power and 25 Nm of torque and get a 6-speed gearbox

Hungarian brand Keeway is expanding its portfolio in India ever since its debut here. In that regard, Keeway has launched K300 in two variants – K300 N (Naked street version), and K300 R (Racing sports version). Both promise an explosive performance and have been launched in India via AARI (Adishwar Auto Ride India), Hyderabad.

New Keeway 300cc motorcycle prices start from Rs. 2,65,000 for K300 N and Rs. 2,99,000 for K300 R (Ex-showroom, India). These seem to be aimed toward taking on the Austrians and Germans that have been very popular in this price bracket. After the launch of a V-twin cruiser, V302C that cost Rs. 3.89 lakh (ex-sh), Keeway is launching K300 twins at a lower price point.

New Keeway 300cc Motorcycles

Both Keeway K300N and K300R are available for test rides, and bookings can be done with a nominal amount of Rs. 10,000 via the Keeway website, or dealerships. The manufacturer promises to start deliveries by September end.

For starters, both K300 N and K300 R are powered by the same engine. It is a 292cc single-cylinder unit that gets a DOHC setup and liquid cooling. This motor is capable of generating 27.5 bhp of peak power at 8,750 RPm and 25 Nm peak torque at 7,000 RPM. It gets a 6-speed unit and the power is transferred to rear sprocket via a chain drive.

Other key cycle parts include 37mm USD front forks while the rear is sprung by a mono-shock unit. Disc brakes are offered as standard at both ends with a 292mm disc at front with opposing four-piston calipers and a 220mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. Dual-channel ABS is also on offer along with a slipper clutch.

Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Keeway India, said, “I am happy to launch the all-new K300 N and K300 R, we are assured that these two splendid machines will exhilarate the consumers with their stunning looks and performance. These Twin motorcycles are sure to resonate with the young Indian motorcyclist looking for a sub 300 cc motorcycle unique in design and fun to ride.”

Specs & Design

New Keeway 300cc motorcycles get alloy wheels with 110/70-17 rubber at front and 140/60-17 rubber at the rear. The street naked K300 N gets a slightly larger 12.5L fuel tank and 150mm of ground clearance. It weighs 151 kg and boasts a 795mm seat height. K300 R, however, gets a 12L fuel tank, 780mm seat height, and weighs 165 kg.

Both products by Keeway feature dual riding modes to regulate power. In terms of design, both motorcycles have an aggressive-looking front with an angular fuel tank, split-style seat design, underbelly exhaust, and a short tail section. Wheelbase is the same for both at 1,360mm. Also, both gets LED lighting solutions too. The main difference is in body style.

Speaking of colours, K300 N is available in three shades, Matte White, Matte Red, and Matte Black. Whereas, K300 R is available with the same shades, and offered in glossy finish named, Glossy White, Glossy Red, and Glossy Black. There is a price increment of Rs. 10,000 going from White to Red and another Rs. 10,000 increment when going from Red to Black with both bikes.

Keeway K300 N competes with 250 and 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, Bajaj Dominar series and recently launched Honda CB300F. K300 R competes with RC 390, BMW G 310 RR, Apache RR 310 and the likes.