New Kia Carens Clavis Debuts – All Features and Booking Details

Key updates for Kia Carens Clavis include sporty exteriors, panoramic sunroof, dual screens and Level-2 ADAS with 20 autonomous features

For those who prefer a more premium experience than standard Carens, Kia has unveiled the Carens Clavis premium MPV. Primary rivals will continue to be Maruti XL6 and Hyundai Alcazar among others. Where pricing is concerned, it is positioned at a premium over standard Carens.

Bookings open tonight, midnight 00:00 hours. Mr. Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India, said, “Innovation is the core of everything we do, driven by advanced technology and distinctive design. The unveiling of the Carens Clavis represents a key milestone in our journey, embodying our commitment to a progressive, premium, and purpose-led approach. We recognize the evolving needs of our customers, and with the Carens Clavis, we’re offering more than just a vehicle, it’s a thoughtfully crafted experience that enhances everyday mobility. As we continue to push boundaries, we remain focused on delivering smart, design-led solutions that empower families and inspire confidence on every drive.”

Kia Carens Clavis – What’s new?

Front fascia has been updated with sleek Star Map LED DRLs with integrated turn signals. Also, Ice-Cube MFR LED headlamps. Carens Clavis also gets robust front and rear skid plates in satin chrome finish. Road presence has been further enhanced with R17 crystal cut dual-tone alloy wheels. In comparison, the Carens MPV utilizes R16 alloy wheels. At the rear, Kia Clavis gets Star Map LED connected tail lamps.

Users can choose from a total of 8 monotone colour options. The Ivory Silver Gloss colour is exclusive to Clavis and not available with Carens. However, Clavis misses out on the Intense Red colour available with Carens. Other colours, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Gray, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl and Clear White, are the same as Carens.

Inside, Kia Clavis gets a 26.62-inch dual panoramic display panel for the infotainment and instrument console. In comparison, Kia Carens is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a full digital instrument cluster of the same size. Another addition to Clavis is a 4-way powered driver’s seat. Kia Connect suite has been updated with remote window control, find my car with surround view monitor and multilingual VR commands.

Another big update with Kia Clavis is dual-pane panoramic sunroof. In comparison, Carens is offered with a single-pane sunroof. Other highlights of Kia Clavis include an infotainment/temperature swap switch, ventilated front seats, smart pure air purifier with AQI display and BOSE premium sound system with 8-speakers.

Enhanced safety with ADAS

Kia Clavis gets ADAS Level 2 with 20 autonomous features with the 7DCT variant. It includes blind spot collision warning, blind spot collision avoidance assist, blind view monitor in cluster, 360° camera, smart cruise control with stop and go and driver attention warning.

Also, front collision warning, front collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, lane following assist, high beam assist, rear cross traffic collision warning and avoidance assist and safe exit warning.

Standard safety features are largely the same as Carens. Kia Clavis has 18 safety features as standard across all variants, as compared to 15 standard safety features available with Carens. Key highlights include 6-airbags, ESC, VSM, BAS, HAC, DBC & ABS, front and rear parking sensors, all wheel disc brakes and tyre pressure monitoring system.

6MT with 1.5-litre turbo petrol

Powertrain options remain the same, with the sole exception of a 6MT transmission added with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. Transmission options of 6iMT and 7DCT are the same as Carens. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine generates 160 PS and 253 Nm. Other engine options, a 115 PS, 1.5-litre NA petrol (6MT) and a 116 PS, 1.5-litre diesel (6MT / 6AT) are the same as Carens.