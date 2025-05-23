New Kia Carens Clavis Launch Price Rs 11.49 Lakh

Kia India has launched the much-awaited Carens Clavis, a bold new premium vehicle designed for Indian families, starting at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bridging the gap between MPVs and SUVs, Carens Clavis is available in 6- and 7-seater configurations, offering standout design, tech-packed interiors, and top-tier safety.

Bold Design Meets Everyday Practicality

Inspired by Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ philosophy, the Carens Clavis wears Starmap LED lighting, a Digital Tiger Face grille, and 17-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels. The dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, and dual-screen panoramic display (26.62”) elevate cabin experience.

Powertrains and Variants

The Carens Clavis is offered with:

– 1.5L NA Petrol

– 1.5L Turbo Petrol (G1.5 T-GDi)

– 1.5L Diesel (CRDi VGT)

Transmission choices include 6MT, 6iMT, 7DCT, and 6AT, depending on the variant. A total of seven variants (HTE to HTX+) are on offer, in 8 colour options, including the new Ivory Silver Gloss.

Mr. Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “At the heart of our strategy lies a relentless drive for innovation—powered by cutting-edge technology and distinctive design. The launch of the Carens Clavis marks a significant chapter in our journey, reflecting our unwavering commitment to a progressive, premium, and purpose-driven vision. We understand that our customers’ expectations are evolving, and with the Carens Clavis, we are delivering more than mobility, it’s a curated experience that enhances everyday journeys. As we chart new paths forward, we remain focused on offering smart, design-centric solutions that empower modern families and inspire trust with every drive.”

Segment-First Features

– Level 2 ADAS with 20 autonomous features

– One-touch electric tumble and walk-in Boss mode

– Ventilated front seats, 4-way powered driver’s seat

– BOSE 8-speaker audio system

– Smart Pure Air Purifier, roof-mounted AC vents

Safety First

In addition to ADAS, the Clavis features a robust standard safety package with:

– 6 airbags

– ESC, HAC, DBC

– Rear Occupant Alert

– Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Ownership Experience

Kia enhances peace of mind with My Convenience Plus, extended warranties, roadside assistance (up to 6 years) and scratch care for one free repair in the first 12 months. With a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh and top-end models priced at Rs 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the Carens Clavis promises to be a value-packed, tech-forward and spacious option in India’s family vehicle segment. Bookings are now open across Kia dealerships and online.