New Kia Carens Clavis Rear Connected LED Tail Lights Spied

While getting a refreshed, sportier profile, Kia Carens Clavis will retain the powertrain options currently available with Kia Carens MPV

Kia Carens will be getting its updated version on 8th May, to be launched as Kia Carens Clavis. Both models will be available for sale, with the Carens Clavis positioned as a rebranded and more premium offering. This approach is similar to the strategy that Maruti Suzuki uses for Ertiga and its premium version – XL6.

Kia Carens Clavis – Styling and features

Teasers reveal that Kia Carens Clavis has a sharper design, featuring new sportier LED headlamps and DRLs. The bumper section has also been updated, with focus on rugged aesthetics. Front fascia now has a more upright profile, as normally seen with SUVs. Overall, Kia Carens Clavis has a more dominating road presence in comparison to Carens. This makeover could appeal to buyers seeking a blend of tough SUV styling and the comfort and convenience of an MPV.

Side profile has been updated with a new design for the alloy wheels. At the rear, Kia Carens Clavis gets sporty tail lamps in connected format and a refreshed bumper. It is possible that new colour options could be introduced with Carens Clavis to complement its warrior-style persona. Existing Kia Carens is available with a total of eight colour choices.

Important equipment upgrades

Kia Carens Clavis teasers confirm the presence of Level-2 ADAS. The ADAS package could be similar to that of Hyundai Alcazar. It could include features such as blind spot collision warning and avoidance assist, forward collision avoidance assist, lane following assist, high beam assist, driver attention warning and lane keeping assist.

Apart from the ADAS update, other safety features will remain largely the same, as available with Carens Carens MPV. A total of 15 safety features are offered as standard across all variants of Carens. It includes 6-airbags, electronic stability control, all wheel disc brakes, hill start assist control, downhill brake control, vehicle stability management, rear parking sensors and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Kia Carens Clavis will get a panoramic sunroof, 360° surround view camera, dual 10.25-inch screens, ventilated front seats, premium audio system, ambient lighting and wireless phone charging. Clavis is also likely to get an updated dashboard and centre console layout.

Powertrain options

Kia Carens Clavis will continue with the existing powertrain options available with Kia Carens. The 1.5-litre NA petrol engine generates 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque and is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine generates 160 PS and 253 Nm. It can be paired with either a 6iMT or 7DCT. Diesel variants use a 1.5-litre unit that produces 116 PS and 250 Nm. Transmission options include 6MT and 6AT.

With the enhanced styling and upgraded equipment, Kia Carens Clavis will be available at a higher price point. Existing Kia Carens is offered in the price range of Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 19.50 lakh. More details will be revealed at the launch on 8th May.