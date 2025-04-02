New Kia Carens EV Spied While Getting Charged

Kia is on the verge of launching its maiden mass-market electric offering. This vehicle has been spied testing multiple times and is speculated to be packing the same powertrain as Hyundai Creta Electric. The recent test mules of this upcoming Kia EV have been spied charging from its front charging port while donning registration plates from Tamil Nadu State. Let’s take a closer look.

New Kia Carens EV Spied

One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Kia, has been expanding its portfolio to incorporate more premium vehicles. The company is launching a new premium MPV positioned above Carens, which will also spawn an electric version. The recent test mule is the electric version and was spied at a charging station while being fully covered.

Based out of Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, most of the test mules of Kia vehicles usually bear temporary (Red) AP registration plates. However, the latest test mules of Kia Carens EV spied, donned Tamil Nadu registration plates. Because this vehicle was covered, it creates a slight confusion of being a Hyundai vehicle.

However, that is not the case as the wheels on this particular vehicle are unmistakably Kia Carens EV. Another confusion leaning towards a Hyundai test mule probability is the front charging port, which is also seen on Hyundai Creta Electric. That said, previous test mules of Kia Carens EV have established that it is donning a front charging port as well.

The reason why Carens EV test mule has a front charging port is because it is speculated to be packing the same powertrain as Creta Electric. In the past, both Creta Electric and Carens EV have been spied testing together as well. That could explain the Tamil Nadu registration plates on this particular vehicle.

What to expect?

If this turns out to be true, Kia Carens EV might offer the same 42 kWh pack good for a claimed 390 km on a single charge and the larger 51.4 kWh pack good for a claimed 473 km on a single charge. Peak power might be the same at 170 bhp and 255 Nm from a single motor driving the front wheels.

New Kia Carens EV will carry forward Carens’ overall silhouette while bringing EV5’s front and rear design language along with Kia’s signature geometric alloy wheel design. It is less likely to carry forward the Carens name, though. Syros-inspired interiors with the 30-inch Trinity Display are a possibility with Level-2 ADAS, Kia Connect 2.0 and other features.

Source